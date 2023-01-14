Read full article on original website
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Banks, post office closed. But Costco, more open
Banks, post offices and other government offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but virtually everything else such as stores will open.
DEI Proponents Should Not Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day | Opinion
At its foundation, DEI does not support the notion that all men are created equal.
Shenandoah National Park offers free entry for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Looking to take a road trip or a day hike during your long weekend? On Monday, you'll be able to do that in Shenandoah National Park for free.
Martin Luther King Jr Day 2023: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?
Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
