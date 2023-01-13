ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sherman
3d ago

And what of pedestrian behavior? Pedestrians continue to walk against traffic signals or cross at unmarked locations. In most cases dark clothing is worn so they can’t even be seen, especially during inclement weather. Washington continues to go after the pockets with money, the car driver, but does absolutely nothing about pedestrians breaking laws.

steve
3d ago

Just a thought here but how about letting the police enforce traffic laws instead of continually limiting what they can do.

Jose Rendon
3d ago

they think making new laws will help. here's a novel idea, how about inforcing the laws that already exist instead of giving the police less power to do their job. it's like Bidens idea of needing more money. it's easier to make it instead of saving and working with what we already have. the democrats have no thought process when it comes to helping the people. they just make new laws to limit our freedoms

