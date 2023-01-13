Read full article on original website
Related
WGAU
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
WTOP
Goldman, M. Stanley profits plunge as dealmaking dries up
NEW YORK (AP) — The profits for two iconic Wall Street firms — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — plunged sharply last quarter as volatile markets cut deeply into investment banking. Goldman’s profits tumbled 66% to $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, well below...
Comments / 0