Texas State

WLTX.com

South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Climate change and the likelihood of extreme weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, NOAA along with international climate scientists released the 11th annual peer-reviewed analysis, ‘Explaining Extreme Events from a Climate Perspective’. The documents say research was completed “using both historical observations and model simulations to determine whether — and by how much — climate change may have influenced particular extreme weather events.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

