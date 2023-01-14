Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Nonalcoholic Drinks, Cocktails at Home: Beverage Expert Sheds More Light
Photo bySubrata Ghose, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Gary Wallach has given tips on how to make good nonalcoholic drinks in the comfort of your homes, ABC News have reported. The New York City-based beverage director and partner at Lindens, knows a thing or two about serving libations free of alcohol.
iheart.com
What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?
A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
The 26 best non-alcoholic drinks for Dry January and beyond
Whether you’re kicking the year off with Dry January, committing to a zero-proof lifestyle or among the growing number of sober curious drinkers, going non-alcoholic doesn’t mean happy hour has to end. From dealcoholized wines to craft mocktails, there’s a whole universe of alcohol alternatives out there — here, we find the best non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits and mocktails to try.
morningbrew.com
Nonalcoholic beer, wine, and spirits on the rise for Dry January
Nonalcoholic beer, wine, and spirits are grabbing headlines because it’s Dry January—the month when people stop drinking and the worst time to go on a family vacation. But it turns out that drinking 0% ABV IPAs has turned into a year-round phenomenon for health-conscious customers. Retail sales of nonalcoholic beverages grew more than 20% last year, and 120% over three years, per Nielsen.
KGUN 9
This year’s Easter Peeps will come in Dr Pepper and kettle corn flavors
While it’s true we haven’t even made it to Valentine’s Day yet, Peeps Brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and they already have news about this year’s new Easter treats. Along with returning fan-favorite flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch and their original marshmallow...
msn.com
The 25 worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
Slide 1 of 26: It's no surprise that Americans love their beer. Despite having a relatively old legal drinking age compared to the international standard of 18, America still ranked among the drunkest countries in the world in 2021. The previous year, legal consumers in the U.S. drank an average of 26 gallons of beer per person. Craft beers, in particular, are growing in popularity in the U.S. In 2021, craft beer sales rose nearly 8%, compared to 1% for the overall beer market. A dramatic jump in the number of breweries nationwide began around 2010, increasing from 1,813 that year to 9,247 as of 2021. But as it turns out, Americans also hate their beer. Beer Advocate allows users to rank and leave comments on any beer commercially available, and critics who pick up on watery taste and over-carbonation do not mince words. Ironically, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most bought nationwide, including Corona Extra and Bud Light. This could be because American drinking culture uniquely prizes low-quality, light-bodied beer that can be drunk quickly in large quantities. America has a more dysfunctional drinking culture than most other countries. The fraternity system and massive sporting events (not to mention tailgates) are just two examples of cultural staples that eschew other countries' fondness for moderation and pacing when drinking. Overall, however, the rise in popularity of craft beers may very well mean that these rankings will soon be reflected in sales numbers. This shift has already begun: over the past decade, regional breweries have stolen a more significant portion of national annual beer sales from global giants. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was less than 60%. As tastes become more refined, average beer prices are increasing as well, reflecting consumer demand for a higher-quality product. So which beers are Americans "hate-drinking?" Stacker compiled a list of the worst-rated beers in the world, using ratings from Beer Advocate. This list was created by choosing those with the worst rank among beers with more than 100 ratings. To diversify the beers' origins, Stacker selected a maximum of five beers per brewery for ranking. You may also like: IPAs to Pilsners: The best beer of every type.
msn.com
How to Make a Revolver, the Crowd-Pleasing Bourbon Cocktail With a Hint of Coffee Liqueur
The Revolver, as a cocktail, is a star. The world may not fully know it yet—it’s indisputably a modern classic, though it is curiously absent from most cocktail books—but that doesn’t matter. It’s not about popularity or external validation. True star power comes from within.
These Rare Japanese Grapes Could Cost You Thousands
For many of us, our knowledge of grape varieties only goes so far as red, green, seedless, and those cotton candy grapes that make some people lose their minds. However, there are far more varieties of grapes on the market, and some are sure to give you sticker shock. According...
travelawaits.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
The Founder of Hatch Maternity Is Now Leading a Mini Mom Empire
Maternity line Hatch has a new investor — and a new set of sister brands. Marquee Brands quietly took a minority stake in Hatch, and has created the Hatch Collective, which will also operate Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity.More from WWDBackstage at Macy's Herald SquareHoliday Windows 2019Executives Tackle What's in Store at Global Retailing Conference Hatch’s founder and chief executive officer Ariane Goldman — who launched the modern maternitywear brand in 2011 — is heading up the collective, which debuted a new site Tuesday. The structural shift comes more than three years after Marquee Brands bought Motherhood...
Blake’s Hard Cider releases its first nonalcoholic beverage, ‘Sorta Pop’
The low-calorie drink with probiotics is supposed to be better for you and your gut
msn.com
What Does The Term 'Dank' Mean When It Comes To Beer?
If you enjoy drinking or even cooking with beer, then you may be familiar with some of the more common terms to describe different styles of beers, like lager, porter, and IPA. Beer enthusiasts, sometimes affectionately referred to as "beer geeks," may also be familiar with the different types of hops used in brews. If you're not aware, the dried flowers, or cones, from the hop plant are used in beer making, and when they're boiled down in the brew, they help give beer its flavor, foamy head, and antibacterial elements that help beer retain its freshness, as detailed by Serious Eats.
An Old Wisconsin Cheese Factory Is Now a Hotel for Dairy Lovers
The historic cheese landmark also boasts a restaurant serving butter boards, hand-cut cheese curds, and butter-basted beef.
Thrillist
The Dessertification of Whiskey Cannot Be Stopped
Whiskey is a complicated corner of the drinks world, rich with history and regional regulations. Lately, however, bottles flavored with everything from chocolate to peanut butter to cookie dough have arrived from established distillers and startup brands alike, bringing sweet flavors and a lot of playfulness to a typically traditional corner of the drinks world.
Elijah Craig and Larceny Just Dropped Their First Barrel-Proof Bourbons of the Year
Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill just released the first two barrel-proof editions of its popular Elijah Craig and Larceny bourbons. But save some room because there’s two more to come of each expression in the coming year, and these whiskeys pack a punch. In a world awash with barrel-proof whiskey, and bourbon in particular, it’s good to find a few bottles that stand out. And while the very nature of releasing whiskey in batches means that the quality and proof will vary between releases, overall there is a consistency to these two Heaven Hill expressions that make them beloved by many whiskey...
techaiapp.com
How to Make the Drink of The Year: A Perfect Espresso Martini
Arguably the most popular cocktail of 2022 (sorry negroni sbagliato!), the espresso martini has risen back to fashion alongside the ’90’s looks of late and couldn’t have come at a better time. After a good two years of early bedtimes and too many nights in at home, most of us needed the extra jolt of caffeine to keep us buzzing through our favorite festivities of the year.
winemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to All Things Ice Wine
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. If you are looking to...
Petalfast Expands Its Portfolio With Potent THC-Infused Sip Elixirs
Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership in California and Arizona with Sip Elixirs, a cannabis-infused beverage brand offering products infused with THC distillate and naturally derived terpenes.Sip joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide. “Sip’s multi-state success is a testament to the...
One of America’s Best Single Malt Whiskey Distillers Just Revealed Details About Its February Release
At long last, American single malt whiskey is very close to getting a legal definition, and the category shows no signs of slowing down. Enter the new Garryana whiskey from Seattle’s Westland Distillery, the seventh edition of this always interesting and tasty single malt. Westland, located in Seattle, is one of the leaders in the movement to make American single malt a household name, or at least a core component of any home bar. In addition to producing its flagship single malt whiskey, the distillery has been experimenting with different barley varieties and cask types since its founding in 2010. Remy-Cointeau...
Comments / 0