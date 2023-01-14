Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball slides in Associated Press Top 25 after two road losses
Arizona women’s basketball slid five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week after road losses at Colorado and then-No. 10 Utah. The Wildcats now sit at No. 19 in the media poll. In a weekend of upsets, the Arizona loss at Colorado was one of the lesser...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona
EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona MBB suffers a tough 19 point loss to Oregon
The Arizona women's basketball team is coached by Adia Barnes. The Arizona men's basketball team is coached by Tommy Lloyd. The Arizona men’s basketball team continued to look sluggish in an 87-68 loss to the University of Oregon. There was hope that the Wildcats would continue to ride the...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon. The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11. Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1),...
Eastern Progress
Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'
As expected, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts is Massachusetts-bound. Roberts, who played two seasons at Arizona after initially starting his career at Bowling Green, joins a plethora of ex-Wildcats transferring to UMass, which is led by former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown. Roberts announced his decision to transfer to UMass on Monday.
kslsports.com
Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws
SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
allsportstucson.com
Oregon continues its success over Arizona in Eugene, so many questions for Arizona after loss
For the second consecutive weekend, Arizona suffered its second double-digit defeat. Now come the questions – well, they started last week – what in the world is going on with the Wildcats?. Well, it’s a laundry list of winkles, misfortunes, missed shots and mediocre defense. And, um, rebounding,...
Tucson, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Tucson High Magnet School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 16, 2023, 18:00:00. The San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School basketball team will have a game with Desert Christian High School on January 17, 2023, 13:30:00.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why ASU, UA poured $125.5M into athletics at height of pandemic, among most in the U.S.
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team takes on the UCLA Bruins at McKale Center on Jan. 9, 2021, in Tucson.Photo:Christian Petersen || Getty Images. Contributions from schools have likely receded, but the future appears precarious for the athletics finances at Arizona’s largest universities. By Jason Wolf & Alison...
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
travelawaits.com
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
biztucson.com
Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson
Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Additional valley rain and mountain snow on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It took some time for the rainfall to become steady and widespread across the Tucson Metro Sunday. Once the atmosphere became saturated and dry air was overcome, light to moderate rainfall filled in on the radar for the evening hours. Additional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow will move through southern Arizona Monday before becoming more scattered in nature Tuesday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches with heavy snow (12 to 24 inches) likely in the mountains northeast of Tucson above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s for much of the week with many nights in the 30s.
