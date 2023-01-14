ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
EUGENE, OR
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona MBB suffers a tough 19 point loss to Oregon

The Arizona women's basketball team is coached by Adia Barnes. The Arizona men's basketball team is coached by Tommy Lloyd. The Arizona men’s basketball team continued to look sluggish in an 87-68 loss to the University of Oregon. There was hope that the Wildcats would continue to ride the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats slip to No. 11 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats fell for the second straight week in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll following an embarrassing loss at Oregon. The Wildcats tumbled from No. 9 to No. 11. Houston (17-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Kansas (16-1),...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'

As expected, former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts is Massachusetts-bound. Roberts, who played two seasons at Arizona after initially starting his career at Bowling Green, joins a plethora of ex-Wildcats transferring to UMass, which is led by former UA defensive coordinator Don Brown. Roberts announced his decision to transfer to UMass on Monday.
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws

SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
KOLD-TV

How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
TUCSON, AZ
travelawaits.com

The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers

Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson

Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
TUCSON, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag

Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Additional valley rain and mountain snow on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It took some time for the rainfall to become steady and widespread across the Tucson Metro Sunday. Once the atmosphere became saturated and dry air was overcome, light to moderate rainfall filled in on the radar for the evening hours. Additional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow will move through southern Arizona Monday before becoming more scattered in nature Tuesday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches with heavy snow (12 to 24 inches) likely in the mountains northeast of Tucson above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s for much of the week with many nights in the 30s.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy