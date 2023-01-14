The data that you consider pristine and absolutely perfect for its intended use can turn into an absolute mess overnight if the data is used in a different way. While it isn’t common, there are cases where the current uses for data aren’t impacted by a major underlying quality issue that, if not identified, can totally corrupt a new use of the data. No matter how clean you believe your data to be, you must always revisit that assumption when the data is put to new uses. This blog will explain how this can be and provide a real and very intuitive example.

22 HOURS AGO