Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
datafloq.com

How AI and Machine Learning Help in Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure

Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly common in today’s highly interconnected world. What was once the stuff of fiction novels and movies, is now an everyday reality. Critical infrastructure (CI) industries such as power, oil and gas, dams, mass transit, and water utilities have become major targets. Furthermore, complex geopolitical situations are resulting in rival nations or rogue actors constantly engaging in cyber-warfare. Major service disruptions caused by these attacks can cause severe outages for common citizens, which is a key driver for the attackers, more than a mere monetary payout.
datafloq.com

How To Improve Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

An omnichannel marketing strategy can greatly increase revenue for firms. But neglecting to implement one can seriously hurt sales potential. Retailers can enhance their current omnichannel approach. This is possible through comprehending consumer journeys. Also through creating individualized experiences, consumers favor buying across numerous platforms. Each cross-channel touchpoint offers clients a unified experience that they can interact with. This is due to the omnichannel strategy.
datafloq.com

Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% of workforce

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees, as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs. “There is a growing market consensus that the current global economic downturn would be...
datafloq.com

When Pristine Data Isn’t Pristine

The data that you consider pristine and absolutely perfect for its intended use can turn into an absolute mess overnight if the data is used in a different way. While it isn’t common, there are cases where the current uses for data aren’t impacted by a major underlying quality issue that, if not identified, can totally corrupt a new use of the data. No matter how clean you believe your data to be, you must always revisit that assumption when the data is put to new uses. This blog will explain how this can be and provide a real and very intuitive example.
Black Enterprise

Entrepreneur to Launch Revolutionary ‘Influence-Her Summit’ Inspired by Followers, Craving Treats, Business Tips

Viral Social Media Influencer, Pastry Chef unveils the highly anticipated event for entrepreneurial women to learn, network, and indulge in business and delicious treats!. Jasmine Mitchell, the founder of J.Carmel’s pastry shop, is hosting nationwide pop-ups to help entrepreneurial women succeed in business. She’s hosting the Influence-Her Summit, a networking event for businesswomen to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, “All Things Cake, Your Guide to Creating Cakes That Will be the Life of the Party.”
agritechtomorrow.com

Cannabis Cultivation Software, Glide Operating System Launches

Platform by Grow Glide, already adopted by two leading cannabis businesses. Grow Glide, the industry leader in vertical, mobile cannabis cultivation solutions, announced the launch of Glide Operating system - software designed to streamline operations, reduce costs and increase revenues in vertical farming operations. GOS (Glide Operating System) was immediately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
csengineermag.com

Upcoming Webinar: TOPODRONE LiDAR and bathymetric solutions to perform reservoir characterization & modeling

To learn more about TOPODRONE LiDAR and bathymetric solutions to perform reservoir characterization and modeling join a free online webinar. TOPODRONE (https://topodrone.com/) is a Swiss based designer and manufacturer of high-precision surveying equipment for installation on UAVs, vehicles and backpacks. TOPODRONE’s hardware (LiDARs, high resolution cameras and PPK) are used for mapping and 3D modeling. Application areas include but are not limited to forest and agricultural monitoring, construction and urban planning, and bathymetry. TOPODRONE’s advanced post-processing software provides users with easy-to-use innovative data processing workflows for automatic data generation, georeferencing and alignment using GNSS and IMU data post processing, and SLAM algorithms.
Ujwal Sharma

The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
TechCrunch

Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
cxmtoday.com

Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub

Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: If agriculture is so important, why isn’t it getting the best tech?

Elliott Grant, Ph.D., is the chief executive officer at Mineral, an Alphabet company. In November at COP27, world leaders gathered at Sharm El Sheikh and bemoaned the impact agriculture is having on the world’s climate. Collectively, food production contributes about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Bold initiatives to eat less meat, protect biodiversity, and sequester carbon in farmland were announced.
salestechstar.com

Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands

NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
crowdfundinsider.com

CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.

