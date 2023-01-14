Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The best job in America is still in tech, and it pays $120,000 a year
Layoffs and long hours be damned: Tech workers still have some of the best jobs in America, U.S. News & World Report finds.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
datafloq.com
How AI and Machine Learning Help in Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure
Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly common in today’s highly interconnected world. What was once the stuff of fiction novels and movies, is now an everyday reality. Critical infrastructure (CI) industries such as power, oil and gas, dams, mass transit, and water utilities have become major targets. Furthermore, complex geopolitical situations are resulting in rival nations or rogue actors constantly engaging in cyber-warfare. Major service disruptions caused by these attacks can cause severe outages for common citizens, which is a key driver for the attackers, more than a mere monetary payout.
datafloq.com
How To Improve Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy
An omnichannel marketing strategy can greatly increase revenue for firms. But neglecting to implement one can seriously hurt sales potential. Retailers can enhance their current omnichannel approach. This is possible through comprehending consumer journeys. Also through creating individualized experiences, consumers favor buying across numerous platforms. Each cross-channel touchpoint offers clients a unified experience that they can interact with. This is due to the omnichannel strategy.
datafloq.com
Google-backed ShareChat cuts 20% of workforce
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s ShareChat, a short video-sharing platform backed by Google and Temasek, said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees, as startups face increasing pressure from investors to cut costs. “There is a growing market consensus that the current global economic downturn would be...
itechpost.com
As Tech Companies Face Record Investment Shortage, Pinnacle Public Relations Highlights Need For Targeted PR Strategies
Unfortunately, 2022 and now 2023 are shaping up to be difficult years for the tech industry. Big tech companies are laying off more employees than ever before, surpassing even the numbers seen in 2008 during the Great Recession. Additionally, funding for new tech startups is steadily slowing down in the...
datafloq.com
When Pristine Data Isn’t Pristine
The data that you consider pristine and absolutely perfect for its intended use can turn into an absolute mess overnight if the data is used in a different way. While it isn’t common, there are cases where the current uses for data aren’t impacted by a major underlying quality issue that, if not identified, can totally corrupt a new use of the data. No matter how clean you believe your data to be, you must always revisit that assumption when the data is put to new uses. This blog will explain how this can be and provide a real and very intuitive example.
Entrepreneur to Launch Revolutionary ‘Influence-Her Summit’ Inspired by Followers, Craving Treats, Business Tips
Viral Social Media Influencer, Pastry Chef unveils the highly anticipated event for entrepreneurial women to learn, network, and indulge in business and delicious treats!. Jasmine Mitchell, the founder of J.Carmel’s pastry shop, is hosting nationwide pop-ups to help entrepreneurial women succeed in business. She’s hosting the Influence-Her Summit, a networking event for businesswomen to celebrate the release of her new cookbook, “All Things Cake, Your Guide to Creating Cakes That Will be the Life of the Party.”
agritechtomorrow.com
Cannabis Cultivation Software, Glide Operating System Launches
Platform by Grow Glide, already adopted by two leading cannabis businesses. Grow Glide, the industry leader in vertical, mobile cannabis cultivation solutions, announced the launch of Glide Operating system - software designed to streamline operations, reduce costs and increase revenues in vertical farming operations. GOS (Glide Operating System) was immediately...
csengineermag.com
Upcoming Webinar: TOPODRONE LiDAR and bathymetric solutions to perform reservoir characterization & modeling
To learn more about TOPODRONE LiDAR and bathymetric solutions to perform reservoir characterization and modeling join a free online webinar. TOPODRONE (https://topodrone.com/) is a Swiss based designer and manufacturer of high-precision surveying equipment for installation on UAVs, vehicles and backpacks. TOPODRONE’s hardware (LiDARs, high resolution cameras and PPK) are used for mapping and 3D modeling. Application areas include but are not limited to forest and agricultural monitoring, construction and urban planning, and bathymetry. TOPODRONE’s advanced post-processing software provides users with easy-to-use innovative data processing workflows for automatic data generation, georeferencing and alignment using GNSS and IMU data post processing, and SLAM algorithms.
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World
The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
cxmtoday.com
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub
Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
Opinion: If agriculture is so important, why isn’t it getting the best tech?
Elliott Grant, Ph.D., is the chief executive officer at Mineral, an Alphabet company. In November at COP27, world leaders gathered at Sharm El Sheikh and bemoaned the impact agriculture is having on the world’s climate. Collectively, food production contributes about a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Bold initiatives to eat less meat, protect biodiversity, and sequester carbon in farmland were announced.
salestechstar.com
Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands
NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
FTC Mandates for Direct-Selling and Ecommerce Industries
By Epixel MLM Software @epixel-mlm-software.Premium software solutions for direct selling companies to build new customers, great teams and better products faster!
crowdfundinsider.com
CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.
salestechstar.com
Inflect Introduces Advanced Quoting Capabilities to Its Portal and Announces New Partner Program
Inflect, Inc., the world’s leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure, announced the launch of advanced quoting capabilities in its portal and a new Partner Program, making it easier than ever for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure to connect and transact. Inflect’s new Quote Tool offers...
