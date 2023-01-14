ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC OL signee Micah Banuelos ready to prepare as program's future center

One of offensive line coach Josh Henson's big signing was four-star Washington offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, a player he had been recruiting since his time at Texas A&M. That relationship was one of the biggest driving forced for Banuelos signing with the Trojans, as was the move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elisportsnetwork.com

Colorado vs. No. 7 UCLA highlights | CBB on FOX

The Colorado Buffaloes took on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins took care of business defeating the Buffaloes 68-54 after Jaime Jaquez led all scorers with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Jaylen Clark also added 18 points on the night. UCLA has now won 13-straight games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy