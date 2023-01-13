It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who broke the details of the three-team trade that sent Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty, is joined by Jackie Powell, whose story on the Jones acquisition is full of new details and revelations about how it got done and what it means for the franchise. The two discuss in detail what the trade means and what it could mean for everyone, from Breanna Stewart to Courtney Vandersloot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO