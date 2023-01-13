Read full article on original website
thenexthoops.com
Wings acquire Natasha Howard from Liberty in three-team trade
The Dallas Wings officially announced on Monday that they have traded forward Kayla Thornton to the New York Liberty and guard Tyasha Harris to the Connecticut Sun. In exchange the Wings acquired three-time WNBA Champion and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard. The team received the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield in the three-team trade as first reported by The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon. This move was reportedly kicked-off by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones requesting a trade from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty.
thenexthoops.com
Maya Moore announces retirement from professional basketball
Maya Moore, who put together a resume in professional basketball to rival anyone in the game’s history before walking away from the sport altogether to pursue social justice, announced she is retiring from basketball officially on Monday. “I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Jonquel Jones to NY Liberty; Who’s next? Breanna Stewart? Courtney Vandersloot?!?
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who broke the details of the three-team trade that sent Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty, is joined by Jackie Powell, whose story on the Jones acquisition is full of new details and revelations about how it got done and what it means for the franchise. The two discuss in detail what the trade means and what it could mean for everyone, from Breanna Stewart to Courtney Vandersloot.
thenexthoops.com
Dissecting the Pac-12’s wild Sunday
What did we just watch? Only one of the most interesting days in the Pac-12, well, in a really long time. Upsets, sweeps and frankly, some big-time disappointments. And it furthers the intrigue of the conference’s NCAA positioning. The Pac-12 has nine teams currently in the Top 64 positions...
thenexthoops.com
Cancun Challenge reveals 2023 women’s field
The Cancun Challenge announced the ten programs that will participate in the 2023 event from Nov. 23-25 in a release on Tuesday. Of the 10 participants, four are Power Five programs (Maryland, Michigan State, Washington State and Georgia Tech); the other six are mid-majors (Green Bay, UMass, Creighton, James Madison, Montana State and New Mexico).
thenexthoops.com
The Weekly Fast Break: Freshmen sensations and LA upsets
Once the calendar hits mid-January, classes are back in session on almost every college campus across the country from Storrs to LA. The parking lots are fuller, the drive-thru lines at Starbucks are longer and the buzz is back. After weeks of balancing practice, film sessions, games, more practice, eating and sleeping, players are now back in the classroom as well. For freshmen college basketball players, this may be the toughest stretch of their first year. What gives?
thenexthoops.com
Los Angeles Sparks acquire Jasmine Thomas from Sun
The WNBA free agency period has not yet begun, but that didn’t stop the Los Angeles Sparks from getting started on revamping their roster. The team announced on Monday that they had acquired Jasmine Thomas from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to Kianna Smith. The Sparks will also receive the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft from the Sun.
thenexthoops.com
LSU erects statue to honor the great Seimone Augustus
On Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana a titan of women’s basketball, Seimone Augustus, finally got her flowers. Her flowers, in this case, came in the form of a towering statue outside of LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center as part of the Seimone Augustus Week festivities. “I’m still...
thenexthoops.com
St. Bonaventure parts ways with Jesse Fleming
On Jan. 15, St. Bonaventure Athletics announced that it was parting ways with head coach Jesse Fleming. Fleming was in his seventh season at the helm and had amassed a 53-135 record, including 25-72 in Atlantic 10 play. This season, he went 3-17 overall and 0-5 in A-10 play. Under his leadership, the Bonnies never finished with more than five conference wins in a season.
thenexthoops.com
Jonquel Jones headed to New York in blockbuster three-team trade
For the second time in a decade, a former WNBA MVP is heading down I-95 from Connecticut to New York. 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a three-team blockbuster that also involves the Dallas Wings, sources confirmed to The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon.
