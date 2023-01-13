Read full article on original website
Multiple mudslides leave damage in Oakland/Berkeley Hills; Evacuation alert issued
BERKELEY -- Large mudslides in the Oakland/Berkeley Hills Monday morning damaged buildings, blocked roads, and prompted the evacuation of some residents in the area.Berkeley police issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. to residents in the area of Wildcat Canyon Road, Middlefield Road, and The Spiral advising them to prepare to evacuate following the slide.Chopper video showed a wall of mud up to the roof of one home in the area, with an adjacent outbuilding pushed off its foundation.Berkeleyside reported seven homes were evacuated in the Park Hills neighborhood. Berkeley police updated its alert to say no additional evacuations were...
sfstandard.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at San Francisco Police Officers
San Francisco police officers were shot at Tuesday after responding to a catalytic converter theft in progress. The incident happened at approximately 4:22 a.m., when officers from Richmond Station were called to California Street and Ninth Avenue. While responding to the scene, officers were advised that there were possibly three...
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
DNA evidence leads to criminal charges in 1994 cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, a suspect was charged with crimes connected to a sexual assault and kidnapping case that went cold nearly three decades ago. "We don't forget victims and we don't forgive violent crime," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. On Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the […]
Novato police searching for missing jogger
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old Novato man is missing after he left home and went jogging without his cellphone on Monday, police said. The Novato Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find Mark Donald Bretan. “Bretan suffers from mental health issues and his whereabouts and destination are unknown at this time,” […]
Transgender activist and Deviants motor club member convicted of 2016 triple murder in Oakland
A San Jose woman and member of a motor club has been convicted of murdering a family in Oakland in 2016, according to a press release from the Office of the Alameda District Attorney.
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured at about 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Murray Daggs, one of about a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Footage on the...
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By now you’ve seen the video that outraged many in the Bay Area, an unhoused woman being sprayed with water on San Francisco city streets. On Sunday, the NAACP held a forum with local leaders to discuss what’s being done. The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is demanding the business […]
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog with history of attacking does it again; latest victim is child
A dog with a history of attacking and biting has done it again. This time an eight-year-old girl was bit multiple times right outside her home in Martinez. The latest attack has residents demanding action to keep the neighborhood safe.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
