New York Governor Takes a YIMBY Turn
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took the occasion of the first State of the State address after narrowly winning election to the office in November to announce a statewide strategy designed to produce 800,000 new homes over the next decade. A press release from the governor’s office describes the proposal,...
Gov. Hochul’s state of the state proposal to address bail reform
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Gov. Kathy Hochul promised in her state of the state proposals that she will address public safety and bail reform through policy changes that would allow judges to exercise further discretion to set bail. In 2019, changes to bail reform provided that after a qualifying...
Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements
A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Borrello Not Confident in Legislature Reaching Middle Ground on Bail Reform
A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County gives Governor Kathy Hochul credit for bringing up the issue of bail reform in her State of the State Address, but he does not feel confident about Democratic leaders in the State Legislature reaching any middle ground on the matter. Senator George Borrello says Hochul passed up a "golden" opportunity to have the legislature make changes to bail reform during a special session in December...
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 14, 2023
The Issue: President Biden and Gov. Hochul’s plans to ban gas hookups for stoves and heating. President Biden and Gov. Hochul are trying to discontinue the use of natural gas in our homes for cooking and heating (“Burning mad,” Jan. 12). There is no end to what they can conjure up to make our lives less comfortable in the name of climate change. Perhaps the use of indoor plumbing is next on the agenda. We might have to go back to pumping our own water out of the ground and making regular visits to a backyard latrine or outhouse in order to conserve...
Toughts on Banning the Name “Independent” or “Independence” from Political Parties in NY State
Note: Our newspapers, and website Yonkerstimes.com, have received several emails asking about recent developments with the independent -3rd party movement. As a former members of the SAM-NY Party, now a registered non-not affiliated to any party, here are my thoughts. Banning the party name Independent-Independence Party in the State of...
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Color of safety: Increased use of red flag laws is a positive step for NYC
Flags tend not to be useful if they’re not seen. In New York, laws that allowed authorities to seek orders to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people have existed for about a decade, including the contemporary so-called red flag laws enacted in 2019. Still, in NYC in particular, they were mostly nowhere to be seen. In the aftermath of new requirements enacted last year, it’s promising ...
Corrections officers union calls for legislative changes amid massive increase in prison violence
ALBANY- According to data maintained by the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 2022 set the single year record for inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate assaults. Data shows that overall prison violence is up 31 percent from the year prior. There are several state prisons in the Mid-Hudson Valley impacted by...
Hate telemarketing? New law gives New Yorkers an easier way out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telemarketing calls can seem to be at an all-time high, but New Yorkers will soon have a way out thanks to a new state law. Starting in March, telemarketers will be required by law to offer the people they call the option of being added to their organization’s do-not-call list after identifying themselves and on whose behalf they’re calling.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues
It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
Governor Hochul Announces State Landmarks to Be Illuminated Red, Green, and Black In Recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
13 State Landmarks to Be Lit the Evening of Monday, January 16. Lighting Commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Life, Legacy, and Impact on Creating a More Just and Equal Society. Read Proclamation Here. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State landmarks will be lit red, green...
Adams’ preliminary budget, COVID-19 rates up in New York, Hochul sticks by LaSalle
As national leaders began fiercely debating the merits of gas stoves after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission raised concerns about the health hazards they pose, some New York leaders have turned up the heat on whether they should continue to be as freely used in the state. In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul vaguely called on state legislators to end the use of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment in new buildings by the end of the decade, later clarifying that this refers in part to gas stoves. But while she pegged her proposal to battling climate change by eliminating the use of fossil fuels, advocates are also urging New York leaders to consider the health benefits such a ban could bring. A study published late last month found that gas stoves contributed to about 19% of New York’s childhood asthma cases. This, advocates argue, increases the pressure on leaders to phase out the use of gas in homes for cooking and heating. If legislators do as Hochul urged, New York could become the first state to ban natural gas heating and appliances in new buildings. Read on for more piping hot news!
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
