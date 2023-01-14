As national leaders began fiercely debating the merits of gas stoves after a commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission raised concerns about the health hazards they pose, some New York leaders have turned up the heat on whether they should continue to be as freely used in the state. In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul vaguely called on state legislators to end the use of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment in new buildings by the end of the decade, later clarifying that this refers in part to gas stoves. But while she pegged her proposal to battling climate change by eliminating the use of fossil fuels, advocates are also urging New York leaders to consider the health benefits such a ban could bring. A study published late last month found that gas stoves contributed to about 19% of New York’s childhood asthma cases. This, advocates argue, increases the pressure on leaders to phase out the use of gas in homes for cooking and heating. If legislators do as Hochul urged, New York could become the first state to ban natural gas heating and appliances in new buildings. Read on for more piping hot news!

