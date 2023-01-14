Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
New York Governor Takes a YIMBY Turn
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took the occasion of the first State of the State address after narrowly winning election to the office in November to announce a statewide strategy designed to produce 800,000 new homes over the next decade. A press release from the governor’s office describes the proposal,...
Hochul, Adams have big housing plans; some question whether they can deliver
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams during a joint appearance at the Javits Center in July. The two Democrats in recent weeks have been touting new plans to boost the housing stock in New York, including affordable units in Midtown and Lower Manhattan.. The two Democrats last week unveiled a host of initiatives aimed in part at producing more affordable housing. [ more › ]
basketballinsiders.com
Bill proposed in NY to increase responsible gambling requirements
A bill has been introduced in New York seeking to increase operators’ responsible gambling requirements, specifically in relation to advertising. Lery Comrie, the New York State Senator who represents District 14 and Luis R. Sepúlveda who represents District 32 have introduced Senate Bill 1550 which, if passed, would require all advertisements for gambling and sports betting to include warnings about potential harmful and addictive effects of gambling.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License
Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
NY’s Kathy Hochul silent on ‘$306B’ Penn Station redevelopment plan in State of the State address
Gov. Kathy Hochul left her Penn Station-area redevelopment proposal — which would cost $306 billion to fully build — out of her State of the State address, heartening critics who want a less costly and less destructive way to create a new station. The Penn scheme didn’t appear, either, in the governor’s 267-page, “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda featuring “147 bold initiatives” that was released in conjunction with the speech. The “Dream” list included many transit and MTA-related projects such as the Metro-North Penn Station Access project to build new stations in the Bronx. Since the whole point of the so-called “Empire Station Complex” is supposedly to...
therealdeal.com
Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
Everyone hates politics, even the people who also love it. Politics just seems to kill good ideas more easily than it promotes them. Take Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing agenda. If its fate rested on logic alone, it would pass as soon as she printed the bills. Getting the policy right is easy. It’s the politics that are hard.
yonkerstimes.com
Toughts on Banning the Name “Independent” or “Independence” from Political Parties in NY State
Note: Our newspapers, and website Yonkerstimes.com, have received several emails asking about recent developments with the independent -3rd party movement. As a former members of the SAM-NY Party, now a registered non-not affiliated to any party, here are my thoughts. Banning the party name Independent-Independence Party in the State of...
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 14, 2023
The Issue: President Biden and Gov. Hochul’s plans to ban gas hookups for stoves and heating. President Biden and Gov. Hochul are trying to discontinue the use of natural gas in our homes for cooking and heating (“Burning mad,” Jan. 12). There is no end to what they can conjure up to make our lives less comfortable in the name of climate change. Perhaps the use of indoor plumbing is next on the agenda. We might have to go back to pumping our own water out of the ground and making regular visits to a backyard latrine or outhouse in order to conserve...
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
wnynewsnow.com
New York eyes nixed COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released...
longisland.com
DEC Urges New Yorkers to Avoid Close Encounters with Marine Mammals
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded New Yorkers along coastal shores to always keep a safe distance from marine mammals and resist the urge to intervene when an animal comes ashore. Marine mammals, which include whales, dolphins, porpoises, and seals, are protected by federal and state laws to ensure they are not harmed and to keep people at a safe distance.
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
New York is 1 of 4 States That Still Allows Conjugal Visits
Sometimes while scrolling on the interwebs, you come across information that makes you go "Hum, the more you know I guess." That's exactly how we got to where we are in this moment. While researching for a completely different story I came across a website called CriminalDefenseLawyer.com and found interesting facts about prisons in New York State.
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hochul’s chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle says dealing with Dem outcry has been ‘difficult’
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s embattled choice for top New York jurist admitted in his first public comments this week that the outcry against him has been “difficult” — as the governor stridently defended her pick Saturday in The Bronx. Speaking to a crowd of about 200 at the nonprofit Latino Pastoral Action Center headquarters in Mt. Eden, Hochul defended her selection of Judge Hector LaSalle, 54, amid a sustained progressive outcry. “I examined all the records. I saw the cases — even those that are being maligned and used against him. They are false. They are falsely representative, and that’s why I’m standing here,” said Hochul,...
