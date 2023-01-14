Sharks Locker Room: Couture Talks San Jose Getting ‘Outworked’, Quinn on Taking Barabanov Off Power Play

Read full article on original website
Former VGK Coach Pete DeBoer to Make First Return to T-Mobile Arena
The Vegas Golden Knights will face their former coach, Pete DeBoer, when they take on the Dallas Stars on Monday.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Canadiens
The New York Islanders entered Saturday night’s game desperate for a win. After four losses in a row, culminating with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild where they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period, they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to return to the win column.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Treatment of Boudreau This Season Unfair
For the second time in as many seasons, a coaching change looks imminent for the Vancouver Canucks. The big difference this season is how Canucks management is treating head coach Bruce Boudreau. Between multiple comments about the coach from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to the team’s overall play, it is time for Vancouver to stop drawing out this process and make a coaching change.
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Forward Line Predictions When Evander Kane Returns
Evander Kane’s return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup is nearing after he has been practicing with the team and ramping up his conditioning. He has been out since the start of November recovering from a brutal wrist injury and the team has had to rely on some replacements to fill the hole.
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings can't overcome early deficit to Blue Jackets in 4-3 loss
Columbus scored three goals in a 2:43 span in the first period, then forward Patrik Laine completed a hat trick at 1:32 of the second to give the Blue Jackets a 4-0 lead. "We weren't ourselves the first or the second," head coach Derek Lalonde said. "It's just frustrating because you give up way too much easy offense to their skill."
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Nyquist Faces Uncertain Future With Team
The Columbus Blue Jackets face some tough decisions upcoming as we continue to count down to the Mar 3 trade deadline. Among those decisions is the future of Gus Nyquist with the team. Recall last season that rumors surfaced around Nyquist even though he had time left on his contract....
