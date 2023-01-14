Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
sportszion.com
KSI believes boxing bout vs Jake Paul would be ‘even bigger’ than Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
KSI faced FaZe Temperrr for the MF cruiserweight title at the Wembley Arena in London and secured a dominating first-round KO victory against the Brazilian YouTuber. Prior to the fight, the British YouTuber spoke with BoxingScence.com about his intention to compete in at least three boxing events this year. “First...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for UFC 285 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones finds himself in unfamiliar territory: as an underdog heading into a fight. Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, will make his much-anticipated heavyweight debut March 4 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, where he will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. The belt became vacant after reigning champ Francis Ngannou was released following a more than year-long contract dispute with the UFC.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Sports Business Journal
The battle for big fights
When ESPN reported in June that perhaps the most anticipated fight in boxing was on the verge of being agreed to, fans were ecstatic. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., two of the best boxers in the world, had been hyping a potential matchup for years, but now it seemed like it might really come true with a fight for the title of undisputed welterweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles
KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can I watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr for free? Live streams, viewing options for 2023 YouTube boxing fight
Wembley Arena will be the place to be, as KSI faces fellow YouTuber FaZe Temperrr in a boxing bout on January 14. The fight takes place on the fourth event of the MF & DAZN X Series. The series, which includes KSI’s Misfits Boxing, showcases the biggest global names in entertainment, sports, and lifestyle competing against one another.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 set for UFC 286 in London
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman run it back one more time at UFC 286. Edwards and Usman will clash in a trilogy fight with the welterweight title up for grabs, UFC President Dana White announced at the UFC Vegas 67 press conference on Saturday. UFC With UFC 286 takes place...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
sportszion.com
Ksi vs Faze Temperrr Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Do the Fighters Make For Their MF Cruiserweight Title?
Yesterday, KSI, a.k.a. JJ Olatunji, squared off against fellow YouTuber FaZe Temperrr and secured a dominating first-round KO victory at the Wembley Arena in London. KSI was supposed to face UFC fighter Dillon Danis, but the American backed out of the fight just before the 10-day mark, citing a lack of preparation.
ng-sportingnews.com
What is DAZN? How to watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr through boxing streaming app
KSI is ready to fight inside a boxing ring again. His opponent is another YouTuber, ready to make the most of a messy situation. FaZe Temperrr steps up to face KSI inside Wembley Arena in London. It is the fourth booked card of the MF & DAZN: X Series. KSI,...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 heavyweight boxing fight
A rising heavyweight, Efe Ajagba must get past a new, motivated opponent on January 14. The 28-year-old faces off against Stephan Shaw. The fight will be inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury.
Comments / 0