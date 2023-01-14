Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
Anthony Joshua called out for ‘biggest fight in heavyweight history’ by Tyson Fury’s bitter rival Deontay Wilder
ANTHONY JOSHUA has had the gauntlet laid down to him by Deontay Wilder's team. A blockbuster showdown between the two heavy hitters is closer than it's been since they held all the heavyweight marbles. Since that time Joshua has suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile Wilder lost his belt...
sportszion.com
KSI believes boxing bout vs Jake Paul would be ‘even bigger’ than Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
KSI faced FaZe Temperrr for the MF cruiserweight title at the Wembley Arena in London and secured a dominating first-round KO victory against the Brazilian YouTuber. Prior to the fight, the British YouTuber spoke with BoxingScence.com about his intention to compete in at least three boxing events this year. “First...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title fight trilogy bout set for UFC 286 in London
The UFC welterweight title trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set for UFC 286 in March. In a matchup that’s long been expected, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) will have their rubber match in the main event of the March 18 fight card, which takes place at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 67 Live Results: Strickland vs. Imavov
UFC Vegas 67 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 14, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 67 is also known as UFC Fight Night 217.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
Sports Business Journal
The battle for big fights
When ESPN reported in June that perhaps the most anticipated fight in boxing was on the verge of being agreed to, fans were ecstatic. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., two of the best boxers in the world, had been hyping a potential matchup for years, but now it seemed like it might really come true with a fight for the title of undisputed welterweight champion.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 heavyweight boxing fight
A rising heavyweight, Efe Ajagba must get past a new, motivated opponent on January 14. The 28-year-old faces off against Stephan Shaw. The fight will be inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023
World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit. Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era. WBC Franchise and WBA...
msn.com
UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Strickland vs. Imavov
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
