Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Gov. Carney Announces Pay Increase for Teachers
DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state. As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent. He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good...
abc27.com
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
Bill would raise unemployment from $400 to $450 a week
A bill filed Friday would raise weekly Delaware unemployment payments from $400 to $450 and, for one year only, save state companies $50 million in 2023 by using state funds to pay unemployment tax increases. House Bill 49 filed by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, said Delaware already is paying less in unemployment than neighboring states and that the maximum amount ... Read More
Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24
Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
Cape Gazette
Carney announces 9% teacher raises
Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until Thursday’s state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Senate sessions and committee hearings will continue to be streamed online
The Delaware State Senate will continue holding all meetings – from legislative session to various committee hearings - in hybrid format. Senate leadership says this maximizes public participation, allowing all residents to follow or participate in Senate sessions and committee hearings. The virtual option started during the height of...
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership
The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023
Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Autism Program Office Moves to State Agency
The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The office provides supports to students with an educational classification of autism. The change allows them to better coordinate with other state supports and programs so that ultimately, they can better serve our children with autism. The move took effect Jan. 1.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day Resigns – Appointed MD Secretary of Housing & Community Development
Tuesday morning Salisbury Mayor was appointed by Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore as the state’s new Secretary of Housing and Community Development. Day says that the Governor-elect asked and he said yes. At 6pm, Day spoke to Salisbury residents from City Hall to announce his resignation and the new job he would be moving to in Annapolis.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranked 11th in the nation for 2023 gun safety laws, up two from last year
Delaware is moving up in the nation’s gun safety rankings. Delaware jumped two spots in Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Law Rankings for 2023, from 13 to 11. Attorney General Kathy Jennings calls gun violence a complex issue, but believes there are legislative avenues to combat it, which Delaware is making progress on.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Delaware social service providers prepare for reduction in pandemic-era extra help
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Earlier this month, Governor John Carney issued his eleventh extension of the Public...
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases
Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
WDEL 1150AM
Apply for a grant, the community will plant
Don't LEAF your community hanging. A street without trees or plants can sometimes look less inviting or friendly, which can decrease a neighborhood's property value. Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator says that their grant program aspires to change that with the planting of trees around the state.
WDEL 1150AM
Piping Plovers are spreading their wings in 2022
Delawarean Piping Plovers had a successful year in their mating season as they maintained the amount of pairs that mated as last year and produced more fledglings. Some may wonder why 24 pairs of birds mating is a big deal, but the federal government and the state of Delaware have shown how important this is for the species.
Another $1M Mega Million Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) —Grab your tickets, the $1.35 billion Mega Million jackpot has been drawn and another Pennsylvanian has hit big. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing are 61 30 45 46 43. The Mega Ball drawn was 14 and the Megaplier was 2. There was a lucky Pennsylvanian that won $1 million after matching all five […]
Comments / 2