Delaware State

WBOC

Gov. Carney Announces Pay Increase for Teachers

DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state. As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent. He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good...
DOVER, DE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill would raise unemployment from $400 to $450 a week

A bill filed Friday would raise weekly Delaware unemployment payments from $400 to $450 and, for one year only, save state companies $50 million in 2023 by using state funds to pay unemployment tax increases. House Bill 49 filed by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, said Delaware already is paying less in unemployment than neighboring states and that the maximum amount ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24

Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Carney announces 9% teacher raises

Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until Thursday’s state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership

The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023

Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Autism Program Office Moves to State Agency

The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The office provides supports to students with an educational classification of autism. The change allows them to better coordinate with other state supports and programs so that ultimately, they can better serve our children with autism. The move took effect Jan. 1.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit

The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns

The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases

Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Apply for a grant, the community will plant

Don't LEAF your community hanging. A street without trees or plants can sometimes look less inviting or friendly, which can decrease a neighborhood's property value. Kesha Braunskill, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator says that their grant program aspires to change that with the planting of trees around the state.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Piping Plovers are spreading their wings in 2022

Delawarean Piping Plovers had a successful year in their mating season as they maintained the amount of pairs that mated as last year and produced more fledglings. Some may wonder why 24 pairs of birds mating is a big deal, but the federal government and the state of Delaware have shown how important this is for the species.
DELAWARE STATE
WBRE

Another $1M Mega Million Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) —Grab your tickets, the $1.35 billion Mega Million jackpot has been drawn and another Pennsylvanian has hit big. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing are 61 30 45 46 43. The Mega Ball drawn was 14 and the Megaplier was 2. There was a lucky Pennsylvanian that won $1 million after matching all five […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

