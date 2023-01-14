Read full article on original website
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more
It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Sources: Trey Mancini heading to Cubs after World Series run with Astros
Analysis: Applauding Andrew McCutchen's reunion with Pirates
Now that the happy homecoming side of Andrew McCutchen agreeing to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates has commenced, there is talk that it could provide the perfect ending. The 36-year-old outfielder has a golden opportunity to end his major-league career with the team that drafted him and the city where he became a five-time All-Star who won the 2013 NL MVP, four Silver Sluggers and Gold Glove and Roberto Clemente awards.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves
1891 - The National League votes to allow the American Association to place a team in Boston, despite strong opposition by the owners of the Boston Beaneaters. 1988 - Bob Horner returns to the major leagues by agreeing to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Horner played the 1987 season in Japan after collusion between the owners reduced the demand for his services.
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: International
As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
FOX Sports
AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal
Orioles Owner John Angelos Cites Martin Luther King Day to Avoid Answering Questions
John Angelos invoked Martin Luther King Jr. to avoid taking questions from reporters.
Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown."In a lot of instances that can deflate a team," Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench."On the ice, either.Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.Pittsburgh appeared to be reeling after goals...
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Another international signing day arrives for the Orioles
There are now two months and 15 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. It’s now exactly one month until pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota to mark the start of spring training. Today has some immediate significance for the Orioles because it marks the start of this year’s signing...
