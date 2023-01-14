ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Arbitration updates, Charlie Morton rebound, and more

It was a busy Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball altogether, as January 13 marked the arbitration deadline. The Braves had four players who were arbitration eligible in Max Fried, AJ Minter, Lucas Luetge, Joe Jimenez, and Dennis Santana. The Braves first avoided arbitration with RHP Dennis...
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Tribune-Review

Analysis: Applauding Andrew McCutchen's reunion with Pirates

Now that the happy homecoming side of Andrew McCutchen agreeing to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates has commenced, there is talk that it could provide the perfect ending. The 36-year-old outfielder has a golden opportunity to end his major-league career with the team that drafted him and the city where he became a five-time All-Star who won the 2013 NL MVP, four Silver Sluggers and Gold Glove and Roberto Clemente awards.
PITTSBURGH, PA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner completes his purchase of the Atlanta Braves

1891 - The National League votes to allow the American Association to place a team in Boston, despite strong opposition by the owners of the Boston Beaneaters. 1988 - Bob Horner returns to the major leagues by agreeing to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Horner played the 1987 season in Japan after collusion between the owners reduced the demand for his services.
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyHomers

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: International

As the international free agent signing period got underway, the Mets signed top ranking prospects Daiverson Gutierrez, Christopher Larez, and Anthony Baptist along with five other players, pending physicals. For the first time since the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa fell apart, Scott Boras spoke exactly on what went wrong...
QUEENS, NY
WGAU

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown."In a lot of instances that can deflate a team," Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench."On the ice, either.Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.Pittsburgh appeared to be reeling after goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy