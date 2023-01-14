Read full article on original website
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
fox5ny.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops
A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said. The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said. The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said. The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said. When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Precision policing helped Bronx combat major crimes, BP says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes. The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on […]
Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops
Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest
The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested for gun possession in the Bronx: report
Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for gun possession on Monday, according to reports from the New York Post and TMZ. Police confirmed to 1010 WINS that five people were arrested and four guns were confiscated on Ryer Street Monday.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
southarkansassun.com
Suspect of Jewish Assault in New York Offered with Plea Deal Despite Saying He Would “Do It Again”
Waseem Awawdeh, the suspect of assault against a Jewish man in New York, was offered with a plea deal despite saying he would “do it again”. However, no decisions have still been made according to Awawdeh’s lawyer. In 2021, Waseem Awawdeh, 24, allegedly beat, punched, kicked with...
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
bkreader.com
A Wrong Victim, Then a Wrong Arrest: New Suspect Busted in Slaying of Brooklyn Teen
In a dizzying case of double mistaken identity, the NYPD arrested the wrong brother for the 2019 murder of a Brooklyn teen, the Daily News has learned — that, after the victim was killed because he was mistaken for his own brother. The twisted tragedy of errors started Feb....
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
