A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fentanyl distribution. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Kathleen Beckstead sentenced 34 year old Darnell Jenkins on Thursday. He was found guilty of distribution of fentanyl and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in September. During the investigation into Jenkins selling of narcotics in Wicomico County, two law enforcement officers went undercover and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. At the time of these incidents, Jenkins was on supervised probation after convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The new convictions violate Jenkins’ probation.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO