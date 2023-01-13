Read full article on original website
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fentanyl distribution. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Kathleen Beckstead sentenced 34 year old Darnell Jenkins on Thursday. He was found guilty of distribution of fentanyl and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in September. During the investigation into Jenkins selling of narcotics in Wicomico County, two law enforcement officers went undercover and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. At the time of these incidents, Jenkins was on supervised probation after convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The new convictions violate Jenkins’ probation.
Partial Building Collapse in Tidal Health Parking Garage
Firefighters in Salisbury were called to a parking garage at Tidal Health on Carroll Street for a structure collapse around 4 this morning. Officials with the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 report on their Facebook page that there was a partial collapse of the second floor parking level and that it appeared that the driver an an SUV struck a retaining wall which led to the structural failure.
Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December
Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
