Jacksonville, FL

NESN

Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
The Comeback

NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal

Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
OnlyHomers

NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach

Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
thecomeback.com

Jaguars make major quarterback decision

During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon

Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
msn.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior

Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
The Spun

Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon

As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future.  Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
