Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Trevor Lawrence went to a Waffle House right after beating the Chargers and fans loved it
Trevor Lawrence threw four TD passes Saturday night to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars back to a stunning come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a crazy AFC wild card game that will never be forgotten by anyone in Duval. So how did the former No. 1 overall pick celebrate...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Trevor Lawrence celebrates victory over Chargers at Waffle House
Does it get anymore Duval than this? Jacksonville Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence celebrates victory with a postgame meal at Waffle House. Credit: Colby Weeks.
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
Jaguars make major quarterback decision
During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon
Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon
As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future. Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett vs. 49ers Brock Purdy? Falcons Thoughts
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward and coach Arthur Smith reveal their thoughts on Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett.
