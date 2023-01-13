Read full article on original website
Darren
2d ago
Don't get me wrong, I loved this guy but what is this thing of having birthdays for people who died years ago?!
Reply
8
Reilly Hamer
2d ago
We just celebrated our great grandpa's 150th birthday with cake and ice cream. We blew out the candles for him because his lips rotted and fell off about twenty years ago.
Reply(2)
5
Phyllis
3d ago
Happy Heavenly Birthday! Charles Miss you and Brett
Reply(1)
19
Related
soultracks.com
Happy birthday to Lisa Lisa!
Today we wish a very happy birthday to Lisa Velez, aka Lisa Lisa, who emerged from the New York music scene to become one of the biggest stars of the 80s and early 90s. She was born on January 15, 1967. Raised in the Hell's Kitchen are of New York...
soultracks.com
Happy Birthday to the late, great George Duke
Duke stood as one of the true master keyboardists of the late 20th century. In a forty plus year career, Duke performed with everyone from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa to Deniece Williams to Michael Jackson. Add to this his incredibly soulful singing voice, production work and ground-breaking arrangements on several Grammy-winning projects, and numerous film and TV scoring projects, and he amassed one of the most fascinating and rewarding careers in recorded music industry.
waldina.com
Happy 104th Birthday Andy Rooney
Today is the 104th birthday of Andy Rooney. He was America’s questioning, mockingly grumpy grandfather. His work in journalism and television have influenced generations and continues to be the benchmark that some could only hope to achieve. I do wish he was around to put his spin on the current events. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
waldina.com
Happy 122nd Birthday Bebe Daniels
Today is the 122nd birthday of silent film actress Bebe Daniels. Silent film stars had such expressive faces, they had to. She starred with some of the greats of silent films: Harold Lloyd and Rudolph Valentino. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Dan Blocker’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
‘The Searchers’: John Wayne Did a Kind Deed for the Navajos That Earned Him the Name ‘The Man With the Big Eagle’
Movie star John Wayne once performed a nice act while filming 'The Searchers' that gave him the name 'The Man With the Big Eagle.'
tvinsider.com
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Comments / 31