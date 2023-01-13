Today is the 104th birthday of Andy Rooney. He was America’s questioning, mockingly grumpy grandfather. His work in journalism and television have influenced generations and continues to be the benchmark that some could only hope to achieve. I do wish he was around to put his spin on the current events. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO