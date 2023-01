MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball survived another overtime thriller, as an Eli Lawrence block with 38 seconds left in overtime gave the Blue Raiders the ball, resulting in DeAndre Dishman going to the line and knocking down two free throws to give MTSU the 74-73 victory on Monday night at the Murphy Center.

