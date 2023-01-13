ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High wrestlers host Ottawa; bowlers head to Topeka

Two Emporia High teams are in action Wednesday. The Emporia High wrestling teams host Ottawa for duals Wednesday evening. Emporia High will honor its senior wrestlers, including Kiana Flores-Delgado. Varsity matches are scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. at Emporia High School. The Emporia High bowling teams travel to Topeka...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls set for road test at Manhattan

The Emporia High girls basketball team starts the second half of its season Tuesday with a Centennial League contest at Manhattan. It’ll be the Lady Spartans’ final game before next week’s Glacier’s Edge Tournament. The Emporia High girls are 10-0 and 3-0 in Centennial League. Manhattan is 3-6 and 1-2 in the league.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Owen Long MIAA POW

Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA mens basketball player of the week. Long averaged 24.5 points per game and went over the 1,000 points mark in his collegiate career as the Hornets improved to 14-3 last week with wins at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. He scored...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls basketball falls in double overtime to Manhattan

The Emporia High girls basketball team had its undefeated season end Tuesday night against Manhattan. The Lady Spartans entered the game as the top-ranked team in Class 5A and fell in double overtime to the Lady Indians, 58-55. Emporia High led 9-3 after the first quarter but were outscored 25-11...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Owen Long on Bevo Francis watch list

Emporia States Owen Long has been named to the top 100 watch list for the Bevo Francis award. The award goes to the top player in small college men’s basketball. The 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II and III, NAIA Divisions I and II, USCAA, and NCCAA.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commissioners holding bi-weekly action/study session Wednesday morning

Emporia City Commissioners could potentially amend a previous resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue bonds for a planned housing development during their regular meeting Wednesday. Commissioners previously approved the resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue $3.5 million in bonds for Capitol Holdings LLC. which is planning the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County deputies reminding residents not to dump trash at certain locations after incident at Rocky Ford Bridge

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents not to dump trash at bridges, roads, ditches or public property after a recent cleanup near Emporia. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a social media post picturing close to 10 full trash bags after a cleanup effort at the Rocky Ford or Bird Bridge on Road P between Roads 140 and 150. The post reminds residents to use the Lyon County Transfer Station at 3100 West South in Emporia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia city officials explain processes to restore drinking water taste, odors to normal on KVOE’s Morning Show

Now that the issues have been addressed, city of Emporia officials believe the drinking water should be returning to normal taste and smell soon. Communications Manager Christine Johnson and Public Works Director Dean Grant came to KVOE to join our 8:05 am newscast Tuesday. Grant says a failure in a programmable logic controller had a big impact on the ozone disinfection system.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

With a clean audit and healthy financial balance, USD 251 preparing for upcoming facility study

USD 251 North Lyon County is, financially speaking, in great shape with the back half of the academic year now underway. According to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair, the district’s audit report, delivered during the board of education’s recent meeting last week, “went really well.” Blair adds a recent financial update showed the district’s budget is “very healthy” at this time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Variance request for single-family attached dwellings in downtown Emporia to get Planning Commission attention Tuesday

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. Board members will consider a variance request to build “multiple” single-family attached dwellings at 1023 and 1025 Merchant. They will also continue their conversations about proposed new zoning regulations. Board members will not discuss a...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

BOX TRUCK CRASH: Americus Road traffic returns to normal flow shortly before noon

It took over six hours, but traffic on part of Americus Road returned to normal traffic flow shortly before lunch following a wreck early Tuesday. A box truck went off Road F between Roads 290 and 300 shortly after 5:20 am, blocking both lanes of traffic for a little over 90 minutes. A flagger directed one-lane traffic around the crash site until around 11:30 am.
AMERICUS, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Rape, indecent liberties case set for two hearings this week

A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.
LYON COUNTY, KS

