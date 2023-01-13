It took over six hours, but traffic on part of Americus Road returned to normal traffic flow shortly before lunch following a wreck early Tuesday. A box truck went off Road F between Roads 290 and 300 shortly after 5:20 am, blocking both lanes of traffic for a little over 90 minutes. A flagger directed one-lane traffic around the crash site until around 11:30 am.

AMERICUS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO