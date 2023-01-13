Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High wrestlers host Ottawa; bowlers head to Topeka
Two Emporia High teams are in action Wednesday. The Emporia High wrestling teams host Ottawa for duals Wednesday evening. Emporia High will honor its senior wrestlers, including Kiana Flores-Delgado. Varsity matches are scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. at Emporia High School. The Emporia High bowling teams travel to Topeka...
KVOE
Emporia High girls set for road test at Manhattan
The Emporia High girls basketball team starts the second half of its season Tuesday with a Centennial League contest at Manhattan. It’ll be the Lady Spartans’ final game before next week’s Glacier’s Edge Tournament. The Emporia High girls are 10-0 and 3-0 in Centennial League. Manhattan is 3-6 and 1-2 in the league.
KVOE
Emporia States Owen Long MIAA POW
Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA mens basketball player of the week. Long averaged 24.5 points per game and went over the 1,000 points mark in his collegiate career as the Hornets improved to 14-3 last week with wins at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. He scored...
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball falls in double overtime to Manhattan
The Emporia High girls basketball team had its undefeated season end Tuesday night against Manhattan. The Lady Spartans entered the game as the top-ranked team in Class 5A and fell in double overtime to the Lady Indians, 58-55. Emporia High led 9-3 after the first quarter but were outscored 25-11...
KVOE
Emporia States Owen Long on Bevo Francis watch list
Emporia States Owen Long has been named to the top 100 watch list for the Bevo Francis award. The award goes to the top player in small college men’s basketball. The 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II and III, NAIA Divisions I and II, USCAA, and NCCAA.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: League of Women Voters’ Emporia branch begins second year of vote-tracking effort
The League of Women Voters’ Emporia branch will be busy the next few months. Why, you might ask? It’s tracking votes for lawmakers representing Lyon County for the second straight year. The first weekly report can be found below. This year’s project will track bills related to gun...
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
KVOE
Fire destroys west Emporia trailer home, damages two others Monday night
Fire destroyed a west Emporia trailer home and damaged two others Monday night. Emporia Fire was dispatched to 930 Graphic Arts Lot 52 after 7 pm. By the time crews arrived, Battalion Chief Eron Stienlage says the fire had spread. Lot 52 was destroyed. Steinlage says fire spread to Lots...
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners holding bi-weekly action/study session Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners could potentially amend a previous resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue bonds for a planned housing development during their regular meeting Wednesday. Commissioners previously approved the resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue $3.5 million in bonds for Capitol Holdings LLC. which is planning the...
KVOE
Third deer poaching incident since early November under investigation in Lyon County
Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is investigating the county’s third deer poaching incident since early November. The latest one happened Jan. 9 near Roads 155 and M, or just southeast of Emporia. Most details are pending and there is no suspect description, but Scheve says the deer was killed “by illegal means after dark.”
KVOE
Lyon County deputies reminding residents not to dump trash at certain locations after incident at Rocky Ford Bridge
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents not to dump trash at bridges, roads, ditches or public property after a recent cleanup near Emporia. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a social media post picturing close to 10 full trash bags after a cleanup effort at the Rocky Ford or Bird Bridge on Road P between Roads 140 and 150. The post reminds residents to use the Lyon County Transfer Station at 3100 West South in Emporia.
KVOE
Emporia city officials explain processes to restore drinking water taste, odors to normal on KVOE’s Morning Show
Now that the issues have been addressed, city of Emporia officials believe the drinking water should be returning to normal taste and smell soon. Communications Manager Christine Johnson and Public Works Director Dean Grant came to KVOE to join our 8:05 am newscast Tuesday. Grant says a failure in a programmable logic controller had a big impact on the ozone disinfection system.
KVOE
With a clean audit and healthy financial balance, USD 251 preparing for upcoming facility study
USD 251 North Lyon County is, financially speaking, in great shape with the back half of the academic year now underway. According to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair, the district’s audit report, delivered during the board of education’s recent meeting last week, “went really well.” Blair adds a recent financial update showed the district’s budget is “very healthy” at this time.
KVOE
Variance request for single-family attached dwellings in downtown Emporia to get Planning Commission attention Tuesday
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. Board members will consider a variance request to build “multiple” single-family attached dwellings at 1023 and 1025 Merchant. They will also continue their conversations about proposed new zoning regulations. Board members will not discuss a...
KVOE
BOX TRUCK CRASH: Americus Road traffic returns to normal flow shortly before noon
It took over six hours, but traffic on part of Americus Road returned to normal traffic flow shortly before lunch following a wreck early Tuesday. A box truck went off Road F between Roads 290 and 300 shortly after 5:20 am, blocking both lanes of traffic for a little over 90 minutes. A flagger directed one-lane traffic around the crash site until around 11:30 am.
KVOE
HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH: Fact v Fiction, the reality of human trafficking
Those were the words of SOS Representative Cara Codney on a recent installment of KVOE’s Talk of Emporia while discussing the topic of human trafficking. Codney says most citizens have been exposed to the topic, often through depictions in television or film. She says while entertaining, these depictions do...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Rape, indecent liberties case set for two hearings this week
A man accused of rape, indecent liberties and other counts will have two hearings this week in Lyon County District Court. Isaac Arron Lawrence is charged with single counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties, along with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, after an alleged incident on Christmas Eve 2021. The rape count has two alternate counts of aggravated indecent liberties attached.
