Taylor Swift shocks fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’
It’s T time. Taylor Swift made a cameo Thursday at a 1975 concert at London’s O2, performing her hit tune “Anti-Hero,” off her chart-topping “Midnights” album, live for the first time. The 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist also played a rendition of the 1975’s “The City” to a cheering crowd. Fans clamored to capture a clip of her performance, and the pop culture Twitter page Pop Base posted a video and photo to its feed, showing Swift in a glittering silver frock sporting her signature red pout. “Anti-Hero” — with the iconic chorus “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” — was the tune of a popular...
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
This Taylor Swift Song Is Nominated for Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift is a Grammy Award-winning artist. Here's what we know about her Best Country Song nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert
It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up
A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in. Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years. "I was like, 23 and people...
Woman sings Taylor Swift with her mother during their last Christmas together
Kelsey Fry posted an emotional video singing, “The Best Day,” by Taylor Swift with her mother, Christie Geraty.
‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings: “We were...
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Bits & Pieces: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Chase Rice, Priscilla Block
People.com reported over the weekend that Kelsea Ballerini seems to have sparked romance with actor Chase Stokes. The Outer Banks star shared a pic on his Instagram sitting with her at College Football National Championship in Inglewood, California. Several other photos followed of them at the game together. One showed Kelsea resting her head on his shoulder.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Harry Styles And Zayn Malik’s “Concerned” Reaction To Their Fans Being Told To Be Quiet On A Red Carpet Has Resurfaced On TikTok And Got People Right In The Feels
“I love the way they just look out for us 😭😭😭.”
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Top Nominations List for 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the 2023 Brit Awards race as the most-nominated artists with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while the indie rock duois also nominated for album of the year, in addition to group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act. The artist of the year category will see Styles go head-to-head with Central Cee, Stormzy, Fred Again and George Ezra. His chart-topping 2022 record “Harry’s House” is up for album of the year against the 1975’s “Being Funny...
Love Island – live: Maya Jama takes over as presenter as dating show returns to ITV2 for winter series
It might be cold here in the UK, but over in South Africa, a new set of islanders are preparing for a winter of fun in the Love Island villa.The ITV2 dating show is returning on Monday (16 January) at 9pm for the first winter edition since the pre-pandemic 2020 series.At the helm for the first time is Maya Jama, who takes over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore.This year’s initial line-up of islanders have already been announced and include a TikTok-famous farmer, a ring girl and a contestant who is blind in one eye.This year’s opening episode comes with...
‘RRR’ Star NTR Jr. Introduced to Top Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso at Golden Globes After-Party
Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Is NTR Jr. inching closer to joining the MCU? As I first told you in last week’s “Just for Variety,” the “RRR” star says he’d love to do a Marvel movie. Well, I am doing my part to make this happen. I introduced NTR Jr. to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big. Just a few hours before, “RRR” co-star Ram Charan told me he’d also be up for...
