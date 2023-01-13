Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings: “We were...

3 DAYS AGO