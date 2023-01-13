ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

RadarOnline

‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma

Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
KGET 17

Reba McEntire drops ‘The Hammer’ on Lifetime viewers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As far as Reba McEntire is concerned, there is no one better than her to play traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker in the new Lifetime movie “The Hammer.” The film is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 7. “Well, legally, I get...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch

Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Effingham Radio

Sam Smith Releases New Video

After releasing the single last week, Sam Smith premiered the official video for “Gimme.” The sexually infused clip features Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. Look for Smith to perform on NBC's Saturday Night Live on January 21. Smith’s fourth studio album will be...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus Scores Big with 'Flowers': Singer to Return to Charts No. 1?

The last time Miley Cyrus hit No. 1 was when she released her highly controversial, yet catchy song "Wrecking Ball" back in 2013, can she reclaim the top spot with her newest single "Flowers"?. According to Official Charts, Cyrus' "Flowers" placed second to Raye's "Escapism," but seems like it can...

