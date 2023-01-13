Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Ronnie Milsap Songs
Ronnie Milsap is one of the most successful country artists in history, especially from a charts standpoint: In a career that dates back to 1963, he's earned an impressive 35 solo No. 1 hits in the U.S. A Grand Ole Opry member as of Feb. 6, 1976 — and a 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — Milsap has also won six Grammy Awards.
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Jeff Beck death: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons among rockers paying tribute: 'Band of brothers'
Fellow musicians reacted to the death of legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck from meningitis on Tuesday, calling him a "friend" and "one of the greats."
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Avril Lavigne Wrote for Other Artists
The 38-year-old Canadian-born songwriter and performer, Avril Lavigne, rocketed—er, skated—into the hearts of music fans at a young age. At just 16 years old, Lavigne signed a two-record contract with Arista Records. Not long after, all the ambition and record deals prove prescient. Because in 2002, her debut solo LP, Let Go, dropped and later became the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, also known as BTO, had died at the age of 69
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Brian Wilson mentioned his favorite Beatles and Rolling Stones songs. Here's what we learned from The Beach Boys member's memoir, 'I Am Brian Wilson.'
Listen to Eddie Van Halen Performing With Cheech Marin in 1985
Rare audio of Eddie Van Halen performing with comedian Cheech Marin at a charity gig in 1985 has recently surfaced online. The concert took place at Pepperdine University’s Firehouse Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif. The event was a fundraiser for the Malibu Emergency Room, known as M.E.R. Van Halen’s then-wife,...
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Jaren Johnston at 30A Festival: “Make Them Come to You”
Jaren Johnston is particularly inspired at the beach. As founder and frontman of the Cadillac Three, Johnston has established himself as a rock star. But behind the rugged facade is the heart of a songwriter who’s penned tracks ranging from Keith Urban’s Southern rock-influenced hit “You Gonna Fly” to Tim McGraw’s heartfelt Grammy-nominated “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s.”
The 1 Monkees Album That’s ‘the Sound of Liberty Itself’ Says Producer
This one The Monkees album is 'the sound of liberty itself' said the band's producer Chip Douglas, speaking of the group's third LP 'Headquarters.'
Effingham Radio
Sam Smith Releases New Video
After releasing the single last week, Sam Smith premiered the official video for “Gimme.” The sexually infused clip features Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. Look for Smith to perform on NBC's Saturday Night Live on January 21. Smith’s fourth studio album will be...
This is Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album covered in the style of Limp Bizkit, My Chemical Romance, Oasis and more
Steve Welsh tackles Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album in the style of 12 different artists, and the results are ridiculously impressive
Comments / 0