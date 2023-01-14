Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Related
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
These 4 Phillies players are coming back on 1-year deals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Three Philadelphia Phillies players are back on one-year deals that they signed hours before Friday night's MLB arbitration deadline. And the Phils also signed a relief pitcher they recently acquired.These are the deals the Phillies and players reached:First baseman Rhys Hoskins is back on a $12 million contract.Shortstop Edmundo Sosa is back on a $950,000 contract.Newly acquired lefty reliever Gregory Soto has signed a $3.9 million contract.Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez is back on a $2.95 million contract.Hoskins, 29, hit 30 home runs in 2022 and then six more in the MLB postseason. Soto shores up a bullpen that now includes eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, who were key pieces throughout the Phillies' National League pennant-winning playoff run, are still unsigned and eligible for arbitration.A total of 170 MLB players agreed to contracts Friday. Another 33 are going to arbitration. Around the league, the biggest contracts were for the Padres' Juan Soto, who got $23 million, and the Mets' Pete Alonso, who got $14.5 million.
AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal
Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
Yardbarker
Cubs agree to two-year contract with Trey Mancini
Mancini was an 8th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and made it to the majors in 2016. He established himself as a power hitter in his first three seasons. The 30-year-old slugged 24 home runs in each of his first two full seasons, and he slugged a career-high 35 homers in 2019.
Comments / 0