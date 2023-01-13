ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley

A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City adds defibrillators to 4 Las Vegas parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is working to save lives when every second counts. They’ve installed automated external defibrillators or AEDs at parks throughout the city that can be used on anyone who goes into cardiac arrest especially kids and adults who suffer a medical emergency while playing sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. ‘They’ll keep...
NEVADA STATE
KTNV

'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned. The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
963kklz.com

Major Las Vegas Road, Ramps Closing For Rebuild

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced in December that road closures were going to happen this month. The closures, starting January 17th, are going to be around Tropicana Avenue and I-15. The closures will be full, but also temporary. They are necessary for this phase of the Tropicana Design Build project.
LAS VEGAS, NV

