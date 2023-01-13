Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
'Traveling may be impossible' as winter storm warning extends to Tuesday
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning for the sheep range area until Tuesday late afternoon.
Nasty weather hits Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains
High winds, rain, and snow battered Las Vegas and surrounding recreation areas Monday causing limitations to access at Mt. Charleston and Red Rock.
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday,
‘It’s going to be hectic,’ Drivers brace for ‘Dropicana’ closures along I-15
The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along the I-15 and Tropicana closed down.
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley
A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
Wet, snowy winter beginning to replenish Lake Mead
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
World of Concrete expects solid attendance in Las Vegas
The largest concrete convention starts Tuesday in Las Vegas and it's expected to reach pre-pandemic attendance.
‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes major changes.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada homeowners find ways to reduce water usage amid price increases, shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Protecting your trees and shrubs as higher water prices are being implemented is making homeowners consider getting rid of natural turf. Removing natural grass is a great idea to conserve water but you’ll still need to water trees and shrubs. “You’ll have to redesign...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. For 11 years, John Herman has been turning the key to NODT’s snow plows to head out on the roads. “Coming from northern Nevada originally,...
It’s Alive! LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens has begun.
Fox5 KVVU
City adds defibrillators to 4 Las Vegas parks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is working to save lives when every second counts. They’ve installed automated external defibrillators or AEDs at parks throughout the city that can be used on anyone who goes into cardiac arrest especially kids and adults who suffer a medical emergency while playing sports.
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. ‘They’ll keep...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
KTNV
'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned. The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
963kklz.com
Major Las Vegas Road, Ramps Closing For Rebuild
The Nevada Department of Transportation announced in December that road closures were going to happen this month. The closures, starting January 17th, are going to be around Tropicana Avenue and I-15. The closures will be full, but also temporary. They are necessary for this phase of the Tropicana Design Build project.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
Comments / 0