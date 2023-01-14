Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-11; Cal State Fullerton 9-9 The Cal State Fullerton Titans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Titans and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Titan Gym. Cal State Bakersfield will be strutting in after a win while Cal State Fullerton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

