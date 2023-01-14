BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty and Joe Pridgen posted double-doubles and Jahmyl Telfort hit a game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining to rally Northeastern to a 59-58 victory over Delaware on Monday night. Doherty finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association)....

NEWARK, DE ・ 5 HOURS AGO