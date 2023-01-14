Read full article on original website
Trio leads Northeastern to 59-58 victory over Delaware
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty and Joe Pridgen posted double-doubles and Jahmyl Telfort hit a game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining to rally Northeastern to a 59-58 victory over Delaware on Monday night. Doherty finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association)....
Northeastern 59, Delaware 58
DELAWARE (10-9) Davis 7-14 3-4 17, Arletti 4-6 1-2 9, Asamoah 4-6 2-2 14, Owens 3-10 3-3 10, Ray 1-6 0-1 2, Reilly 1-3 0-0 3, Novakovich 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-49 9-12 58. Doherty 6-11 3-3 15, Stucke 4-11 0-0 11, McClintock 1-3 0-0 2, Pridgen 5-12 2-2 14, Telfort 5-12 2-3 14, Cormier 0-4 1-2 1, King 0-0 0-0 0, Troutman 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 1-1 0-0 2, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-10 59.
Princeton 72, Penn 60
PRINCETON (13-5) Evbuomwan 9-13 7-11 26, Kellman 0-1 2-2 2, Pierce 4-9 2-4 12, Allocco 3-9 4-5 10, Langborg 5-10 2-2 13, Lee 1-5 5-6 7, Martini 0-5 0-0 0, Peters 0-4 0-0 0, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 22-30 72.
