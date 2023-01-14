Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
Futurism
Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening
Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Founder of Hatch Maternity Is Now Leading a Mini Mom Empire
Maternity line Hatch has a new investor — and a new set of sister brands. Marquee Brands quietly took a minority stake in Hatch, and has created the Hatch Collective, which will also operate Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity.More from WWDBackstage at Macy's Herald SquareHoliday Windows 2019Executives Tackle What's in Store at Global Retailing Conference Hatch’s founder and chief executive officer Ariane Goldman — who launched the modern maternitywear brand in 2011 — is heading up the collective, which debuted a new site Tuesday. The structural shift comes more than three years after Marquee Brands bought Motherhood...
Banks still investing heavily in fossil fuels despite net zero pledges – study
Banks and finance institutions that have signed up to net zero pledges are still investing heavily in fossil fuels, research has shown, leading to accusations they are acting as “climate arsonists”. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) initiative was launched by the former Bank of England...
Cryptocurrencies: a 'Ponzi' scheme or a reliable financial technology
Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for secure financial transactions and to verify the transfer of assets. They operate independently of a central bank and can be traded on online exchanges for fiat currencies, such as the US dollar, or other cryptocurrencies.
Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives
Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.
CoinTelegraph
EMG launches the world’s first Web3 telco super app, built on blockchain
EMG is ready to take the telecoms industry by storm with the help of Emeldi Group, a seasoned telecoms company with 60 million active users and partners across the globe. As a Web3 company within the Emeldi Group, EMG will leverage Emeldi’s extensive expertise, technology, business relationships, and overall experience to quickly launch and scale, having a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise-grade products and services to institutional world telecom operators.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crowdfundinsider.com
South Korean Fintech SentBe Brings Cross-Border Money Transfer Service to the US
SentBe, Korea’s fintech company, announced the official launch of its international money transfer service in the U.S., “a significant move in the company’s global expansion.”. Customers, including migrant workers in the U.S., can now “send U.S. dollars to more than 50 countries with greater ease and at...
ffnews.com
Salt Edge brings Open Banking solutions to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Salt Edge, a leader in building Open Banking API solutions, has announced its expansion to a new market – the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The company’s goal is to assist Jordanian banks and other local financial institutions in offering innovative solutions, contributing to the Kingdom’s efforts toward a digital future through Open Banking and supporting “new modern concepts in financial services models” of the region.
Cost-Conscious Small Businesses Prioritize Digital Payments in 2023
Small businesses seeking to reduce innovation costs might consider prioritizing digital wallet offerings. In today’s budget-conscious retail environment, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) might be tempted to pump the brakes on innovations, but that can have a detrimental effect on customer loyalty and retention. One cost-effective option is to...
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
crowdfundinsider.com
CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.
aiexpress.io
Building an AI governance strategy that works
As the usage of AI turns into an increasing number of ubiquitous throughout industries, changing into as widespread as electrical energy and clear consuming water, the dialog across the new expertise is starting to maneuver from how to implement AI to the right way to implement it responsibly. How does AI differ from different software program applied sciences that we’ve got been utilizing to construct merchandise, and is there a necessity for brand spanking new rules and new compliance frameworks?
Credit Unions Find Bill Pay Is a Mobile Wallet Superpower
Among consumers using digital wallets, and bill pay is outpacing actual purchases made with the apps. In fact, they are fast emerging as a “super power” that benefits consumers and credit unions alike, Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president of digital payments at ACI Worldwide, and Sumeet Bhalla, senior vice president of consumer banking at PenFed Credit Union, told Karen Webster.
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Many investors and corporations believe that accounting for the impact that businesses have on the environment, society as a whole and their own workforces benefits their bottom line.
Comments / 0