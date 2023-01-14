Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
WVU names their offensive coordinator
Morgantown, W.Va. (Jan. 16, 2023) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has named current assistant coach Chad Scott as the program’s new offensive coordinator. “Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity. I have coached with him for 13 years, and I...
Penn State Linebacker Transfer Receives Offer from West Virginia
From State College to Morgantown?
DerMarr Johnson named new WVU Basketball Assistant Coach
MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins announced his new Assistant Coach on Monday, January 16, 2023. DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at WVU. “Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very […]
FREE: In-state star talks new WVU offer
West Virginia held their first Junior Day of the new year, with a couple dozen 2024 prospects making their way to Morgantown. The first player to claim an offer out of the event was one of the state's top recruits in Shenandoah Junction (WV) Jefferson wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson. "[Recruiting...
FREE: Nelson enjoys official visit after signing with WVU
Versailles (KY) Woodford County athlete Aden Nelson was a surprise signing for West Virginia back in December. The two-way prospect had not publicly committed to the Mountaineers, nor was he announced as a signing on the first day of the early signing period. Then, in the middle of the second day of the signing period with most signings done around the country, the school dropped a video announcing Nelson as part of the class.
Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports
Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
WVU wins third straight with upset over No. 18 Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Dawn Plitzuweit, the Bear slayer?. West Virginia women’s basketball extended its streak to three wins on Sunday after upsetting the No. 18 Baylor Bears 74-65 for the first time in program history at the WVU Coliseum. Plitzuweit herself won her second game over the Bears as a coach after knocking them off in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with South Dakota.
WVU hires assistant basketball coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 16, 2023) – DerMarr Johnson, who played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven seasons in the NBA, has been named assistant men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Johnson will begin his duties at WVU once all policies and...
Time to Panic? Not Yet - Huggs Has a Word (or Two) for the 'Doubters'
Bob Huggins remains optimistic about the 2022-23 season.
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season
After sitting for the past month, Pitt Panthers center John Hugley announced he will sit out the rest of the year.
Fairmont State blows past nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Falcons use a 56-point second half to upset nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76, in front of 1,358 fans. The Falcons’ (12-4, 7-3 MEC) victory Saturday afternoon became their first home victory over the Hilltoppers since 2018, snapping a three-game skid. It was also the Hilltoppers first conference loss this season.
Men’s Basketball Hands No. 8 West Liberty its Largest Defeat Since 2018
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Isaiah Sanders scored a game-high 30 points as the Fairmont State men's basketball team (12-4, 7-3 Mountain East Conference) earned a 101-76 victory over No. 8 West Liberty (14-2, 9-1 MEC) on Saturday (Jan. 14) afternoon at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont, W.Va. The 25-point beatdown was the largest margin of defeat for WLU since 2018.
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
WVU Junior Bethany Knight of Clarksburg Recognized as Top Presenter at Los Angeles Medical Conference
Bethany Knight, a junior biomedical engineering major, recently presented her research on an alternative treatment for rheumatoid arthritis at a conference in Los Angeles, where she was recognized as one of the top presenters. The 2020 Foundation Scholar and Clarksburg native conducted research as part of the National Science Foundation...
Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week
A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
New police academy at Fairmont State University up and running
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The inaugural class of the Fairmont State University Law Enforcement Academy is underway. Fairmont State University Police Chief and Academy Director Jeff McCormick said the 16-week program is based in Pence Hall. “We have 19 cadets representing 13 different agencies in the state who signed up,”...
