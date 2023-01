I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps closed. Westbound traffic restricted to one lane.

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO