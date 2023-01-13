Read full article on original website
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
All Rare MTG Jumpstart Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards
Wizards of the Coast will continue to offer players Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Drafts with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring five Rare cards that aren’t in the normal set. Scheduled to become available at Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease event that starts on Feb....
The plane of Phyrexia explained for MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Phyrexia has been restored and the plan to bring compleation to the entire multiverse is underway in Magic: The Gathering’s new set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Releasing on Feb. 10, ONE brings Magic’s story to one of its darkest points with the Phyrexians at their strongest thanks to the efforts of the five praetors: Vorinclex, Urabrask, Jin-Gitaxias, Elesh Norn, and Sheodlred.
MTG Mondrak, Glory Dominus sings Phyrexia praises in All Will Be One
Each of the five Praetors on the Magic: The Gathering plane of Phyrexia has a Dominus erected to honor them, with Elesh Norn’s Dominus singing All Will Be One praise. New to the landscape of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set are a cycle of Dominus. These structures are living entities created by Phyrexian Aspirants who have been perfected, although the objective of the Dominus remains a mystery. The Dominus that have been created for each of the five Praetors are a part of the Phyrexian landscape, which like the plane has been Compleated.
This wholesome Ramattra interaction will calm you down before your Overwatch match starts
Lots of players have only recently found out that Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, is able to pat the head of other players because of how his shield interaction works. To pull off this interaction in your own Overwatch 2 matches, all you have to do is...
Encroaching Mycosynth enables unique Artifact combos in MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Artifacts are a permanent type in Magic: The Gathering that supports lists by offering strong utility abilities. But decks that are built around the card type can wield greater power and often use powerful interactions that other strategies can’t match. Magic‘s new set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, introduces...
MTG Atraxa embodies tainted angelic power as Grand Unifier in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The angel of Magic: The Gathering Praetors has grown in power as Atraxa, Grand Unifier showcases the true strength of a Phyrexian angel in All Will Be One. Prior to Compleating planeswalkers, Elesh Norn and her band of Praetors were creating a Compleated angel. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set is one of the most powerful MTG angels ever created: Atraxa, Grand Unifier. The seven-drop legendary angel has four keywords, 7/7 stats, and can dig through the top 10 cards of your library upon entering the battlefield.
Here are all the Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit challenges and rewards
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year event began today, and with it, players have an opportunity to earn a handful of cosmetics and a few thousand Battle Pass XP from completing event challenges. The limited-time event will only last a couple of weeks, ending on Jan....
When does Overwatch 2 season two end?
Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons. Season two mainly saw changes to...
Here are the best games to watch in the first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
It’s still pretty cold out, but in a couple of weeks, the action will be heating up on Summoner’s Rift when the 2023 LEC Winter Split begins. Fans from across the globe will get to sit back, relax, and enjoy some competitive League of Legends from the finest players Europe has to offer from Saturday, Jan. 21.
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
How to get the Hu Tou Mao Mei and Kkachi Echo Lunar New Year skins in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has had a series of events that gave fans skins and game modes, and it seems Blizzard doesn’t feel like stopping anytime soon. The Lunar New Year event 2023 is here, and there are some enticing skins to add to your collection. Prepare your wallets and your collective minds; the new Echo and Mei skins have landed.
Overwatch 2’s next heroes might’ve just been teased in upcoming novel, fans believe
Overwatch fans who are starving for lore are getting some pretty sweet treats later this year when Blizzard releases two new novels. The covers of the books have spurred conversation around the characters on the cover, and many think that the newest hero might have been teased on one of them.
Dota 2 bug acidentally gives Rubick powerful three-spell buff, but there’s a catch
Rubick is a Dota 2 hero who separates the sheep from the wolves. His ultimate, Spell Steal, is lethal in the hands of skilled support players. Xu “fy” Linsen and Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat have shown that time and time again in the professional scene, but it happens in pubs, too.
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
Dr Disrespect is threatening to swap to VALORANT ‘permanently’ after Warzone 2 hits new lows
Just when it looked like Warzone 2 had won Dr Disrespect back, the two-time added to his long list of complaints about the popular battle royale title by threatening to move on—and to VALORANT, of all titles. The YouTube star has played it a little, and although he doesn’t...
Outraged Tyler1 calls Riot ‘paycheck thieves’ over the state of League solo queue
The 2023 ranked season in League of Legends began on Jan. 10 with Patch 13.1 going live, allowing players to start their grind once again. But not everyone is pleased with the state of League solo queue, including Tyler1, who ranted about it during a recent stream. The popular content...
Annie, Zoe, and Orianna grab up buffs, various marksmen to get mana boosts in League Patch 13.2
Over the latest League of Legends patch, summoners have watched as some champions rose to relevancy while others fell to new lows in the game’s evolving meta. Certain picks have struggled to find their fit within the scene, but in Patch 13.2, a trio of mages will be getting some attention from Riot Games’ developers.
Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back
The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
