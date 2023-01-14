Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of U.S. policy change
TAPACHULA/MEXICO CITY Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State says she still hopes to return to the U.S.
Hoda Muthana, who ran away from home to join Islamic State in Syria, says she wants to return to the U.S., even if it means serving prison time.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022
U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220…
'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad, 31, charged over fighting for Islamic State after Syrian refugee rescue
A Sydney woman has been charged after being rescued from a Syrian refugee camp for reformed Islamic State fighters - eight years after she allegedly left Australia to fight for the militant group.
Yet another American abandoned for Brittney Griner
Last month, Brittney Griner was finally released from Russia after the United States worked hard to secure her release and even freed a dangerous Russian arms dealer in return for the WNBA star. But since her release, it’s become clear that not every imprisoned American got the same treatment from the United States. American school Read more... The post Yet another American abandoned for Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
americanmilitarynews.com
Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’
Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
Family of American dying in UAE prison claims Biden administration ‘ignored us’
The family of an American jailed in the United Arab Emirates slammed the Biden administration for neglecting their family’s plea for help shortly after securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Zack Shahin has been held in a Dubai jail for 15 years, and is currently on his deathbed, his family says – but the Biden administration has dismissed their urgent calls for intervention to bring him home. “I feel like the fact that the United Arab Emirates helped broker the deal for Griner’s release was kind of a slap in the face to my family and I,” Ramy Shahin, Zack’s son,...
Kenyan LGBTQ activist was killed by asphyxiation - pathologist
NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan LGBTQ rights campaigner Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found in a metal box on the roadside near the city of Eldoret last week, died from suffocation caused by socks stuffed into his mouth, a pathologist said on Wednesday.
Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Border crisis: 3 girls abandoned near Rio Grande, Mexican officials make rescue
Mexican National Guard officials successfully rescued Wednesday three young siblings that were left to fend for themselves near the US-Mexico border.
Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.
Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king
Thousands of people lined up since before dawn on Monday outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile, living mainly in London, before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen, without honors reserved for former heads of state, in Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens,...
Comments / 1