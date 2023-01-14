Read full article on original website
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in U.S. history | Opinion
Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
'I'm going to put you in an electric chair': Video of a Maryland H.S. student bullying a special needs classmate sparks outrage
Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are currently investigating the origins of a video making its rounds on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying and threatening a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with a slew of racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was airdropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School, in Severna Park, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal. Later that day, the principal sent a letter to parents, which has only fanned the flames for many critics.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
Furious British parent at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher calls for change: ‘Why is it so bad?’
A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Washington teacher who brought MAGA hat to school trainings protected under First Amendment, court rules
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a former Washington teacher's decision to bring a MAGA hat to a school training on two separate occasions was protected under the First Amendment.
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Federal appeals court backs Florida school district that blocked transgender student from using boys bathroom
A federal appeals court ruled Florida did not violate the Constitution by making students use bathrooms according to their biological sex.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
3 men shot leaving Northwest DC club, police say
WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after being shot by another group while leaving a club in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest, near Busboys and Poets. Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
