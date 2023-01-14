ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

PennLive.com

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in U.S. history | Opinion

Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'I'm going to put you in an electric chair': Video of a Maryland H.S. student bullying a special needs classmate sparks outrage

Officials at a high school in Maryland say they are currently investigating the origins of a video making its rounds on social media this week that depicts a student verbally bullying and threatening a classmate with special needs. The video, which is about a minute long and packed with a slew of racial slurs and profanity-laced outbursts, was airdropped to several students and staff at Severna Park High School, in Severna Park, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the school’s principal. Later that day, the principal sent a letter to parents, which has only fanned the flames for many critics.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Furious British parent at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher calls for change: ‘Why is it so bad?’

A British mother gave a furious reaction after a six-year-old student at her child’s school in Newport News, Virgina, shot and critically injured a teacher on Friday. A Richneck Elementary School teacher identified by local news reports as Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by the young student after an alleged “altercation” in the classroom, police said.Ms Zwerner, whose condition had improved to stable on Saturday, was praised by parents for warning her students to flee as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor.Speaking outside the school on Friday, the unnamed parent told WTKR she was furious at the lack of gun regulations...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
WUSA9

3 men shot leaving Northwest DC club, police say

WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after being shot by another group while leaving a club in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest, near Busboys and Poets. Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
WASHINGTON, DC

