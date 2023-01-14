Read full article on original website
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Padres signing top international prospect Ethan Salas
The San Diego Padres are signing top international prospect Ethan Salas to a reported $5.6 million deal. The agreement with
Cubs Get a Rare Player in Mancini Following Signing
The Chicago Cubs get a solid bat and an even better leader following the singing of Trey Mancini.
Red Sox add catching depth, signing Jorge Alfaro to minor-league contract
In an effort to create a catching competition in spring training, the Red Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to a baseball source. Alfaro did not receive a spot on Boston’s 40-man roster but will likely get the chance to compete for the...
Michael King rehab video argues further against Yankees ‘running it back’
Be as disgusted as you want with Aaron Hicks’ existence and the Yankees’ current left field quandary. Though the roster isn’t perfect, it’s a foolish errand to deny that the team has gotten better this offseason, even beyond the signings of Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million
As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Former All-Star Shortstop, Productive Utility Man
It will not be long before the Boston Red Sox are assembled in Fort Myers for spring training, but the team is not quite complete. There are a few players left on Boston's shopping list, including two of the top free-agent position players left on the market. "The Red Sox,...
White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal
The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
Report: Blue Jays Sign Top International Amateur OF Enmanuel Bonilla
With baseball's international signing period opening on Sunday, the Blue Jays reportedly formalized an agreement with top prospect outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla. The Dominican outfielder, who will turn 17 this month, was signed for a $4.1 million signing bonus, as first reported by MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. The bonus represents most of Toronto's available pool money for this year's class and the biggest signing bonus the franchise has ever awarded, even more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received in 2015.
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year...
