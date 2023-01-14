As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.

