This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Saturday, January 21, Friends of the Arcata Marsh will offer a special King Tide Tour at the Arcata Marsh. Meet leaders Elliott Dabill and Barbara Reisman at 10 a.m. on South I Street, in the first parking lot in from Samoa Boulevard. Learn what makes the tides so much higher than normal; the increases expected as sea level rises; and what will happen to Humboldt Bay as the rest of the century brings monumental changes to our home. This tour will occur, rain or shine. For more information, call (707) 826-2359. [NOTE: The regularly scheduled 2 p.m. tour is cancelled for this day]

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO