Texas teens need parental consent when seeking birth control at certain federally funded clinics
SAN ANTONIO — Title X-funded clinics now require Texas teens to seek parental consent before receiving birth control services. The decision comes after a U.S. District Court ruled in December the Title X program violates parental rights and state law. Organizations such as Jane’s Due Process have kept their...
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick to take oath of office at inauguration ceremony Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, Texas senators and state representatives took their oath of office as the 88th legislative session began. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be sworn in at the steps of the Texas State Capitol. Crews set up the stage on...
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?
AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
