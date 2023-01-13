ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kagstv.com

Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'

AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
