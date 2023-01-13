Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
kagstv.com
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick take oath of office at inauguration ceremony at Texas State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, Texas senators and state representatives took their oath of office as the 88th legislative session began. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were sworn in at the steps of the Texas State Capitol. Tuesday's events opened with a prayer service...
kagstv.com
Texas teens need parental consent when seeking birth control at certain federally funded clinics
SAN ANTONIO — Title X-funded clinics now require Texas teens to seek parental consent before receiving birth control services. The decision comes after a U.S. District Court ruled in December the Title X program violates parental rights and state law. Organizations such as Jane’s Due Process have kept their...
Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center Director Jim Pillans to retire after 25 years
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center has been a staple within this growing community for many years, and now director Jim Pillans is stepping down. With a community that has been built on small businesses, its important to look back on the true leaders...
Comments / 0