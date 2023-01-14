MANATEE COUNTY, FL (January 13, 2023) – Manatee County Utilities Department (MCUD) crews continue to focus repair efforts on a leak in the 42” transmission line at the Water Treatment Plant—a repair that has become more extensive than originally believed. The repair involves removal of a damaged portion of pipe and replacement with a new length of pipe. However, to fully isolate the area of repair—while keeping water flowing to the rest of the county—line stops need to be inserted into the surrounding transmission mains. This additional work is adding time to the repair effort.

