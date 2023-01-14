Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
Longboat Observer
North-end road repair begins Monday on Longboat
Roadwork began Monday in Longbeach Village, Jungle Queen Way and Norton Street. In the The Village including Russell Street, a portion of Longboat Drive North and various intersections:. Replacing the curb is to be determined. The town’s website made note that the repair patching is for safety only, and the...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
Punta Gorda's runway reopens after a year-long reconstruction project
The Charlotte County Airport Authority reopened runway 4-22 after a year-long reconstruction project. The runway is preferred for commercial airlines as it is the longest runway at over 7,000 feet.
Lakeland Electric Implodes Power Plant with Blasts Heard Throughout the City
Most of Lakeland heard a short series of loud booms at 8:02 a.m. today as controlled explosions brought down two giant structures at Lakeland Electric’s shuttered McIntosh 3 coal-fueled power plant. The first series of blasts felled a 260-foot smoke stack. A second series brought down a 90-foot selective...
mymanatee.org
Water Main Repair Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (January 13, 2023) – Manatee County Utilities Department (MCUD) crews continue to focus repair efforts on a leak in the 42” transmission line at the Water Treatment Plant—a repair that has become more extensive than originally believed. The repair involves removal of a damaged portion of pipe and replacement with a new length of pipe. However, to fully isolate the area of repair—while keeping water flowing to the rest of the county—line stops need to be inserted into the surrounding transmission mains. This additional work is adding time to the repair effort.
Taylor Rd. back open after being shutdown due to a down power line
Taylor Road is back open after being shut down between Burnt Store and Airport Road due to a power line being down in Charlotte County on Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Friday Structure Fire In Lithia
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at 15413 S. County Road 39 in Lithia Friday night. “Our Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at around 10:50 PM Friday night from a first-party caller reporting flames and
luxury-houses.net
A $4 Million Tuscan Inspired Home Privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views in Venice, Florida
316 W Bay Drive, Venice, Florida is an extraordinary home privately situated on the Intracoastal Waterway with unobstructed views of Robert’s Bay, a short walk to the quaint shops, dining, beaches, cultural venues, and recreational activities of downtown Venice. This Home in Venice offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 316 W Bay Drive, please contact Audrey Peabody (Phone: 941-780-6695) & Robert Goldman (Phone: 941-400-2756) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Cold weather shelter opening in North Port
A cold weather shelter will open Sunday night in North Port. According to the North Port city government, the cold weather shelter will be at 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail. For reference, 100 Church is near the Blue Tequila restaurant. With temperatures expected to reach the mid to...
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
10NEWS
Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Chamber's 'Off the Clock'' goes off island
Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce mingle "Off the Clock" at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. New members Miranda Dupuis and Denise Boykin of Red Door Painting. New members Miranda Dupuis and Denise Boykin of Red Door Painting. About 40 Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members met off the island...
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
NOAA, NWS warns of red tide in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning residents of Manatee County to prepare for high levels of red tide over the weekend. Over the next 36 hours, NWS is forecasting high risk of respiratory irritation due to an increase...
