Boys hoops results: Ponder nearly scores 100 as others ride clutch fourth quarters

BERLIN, Ohio — If Central Catholic girls basketball coach Ericka Haney was to draw up an ideal start, it was probably how the Irish's game went Monday. Division II No. 2-ranked Central Catholic scored the first 12 points of the game and got 24 points and 14 rebounds from Brooklyn Vaughn in thrashing Streetsboro, 77-35, at the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland High School. "I felt really good out there," Vaughn said. "Some shots were opening up. I wanted to work on my finishing and getting to the free-throw line." Not only did Vaughn do her fair share of the offense, but she was making plays until the very end. Maybe they're not needed in a one-sided blowout, but they could matter in a big game to decide a league title or win a district championship.

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO