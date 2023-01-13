ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Comments / 11

Lucio Garcia
3d ago

that's what I call I love my job lm sure there's a lot of cops like that with the law what makes you think there 😇😇😇😇

Reply
2
oakanshield
3d ago

That's how I got my DUI 25 years ago. I was passed out at a red light in Canton, Ohio

Reply(1)
4
Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Brantley probes multiple OD cases

NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar

Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly man

Taechia Thompson, 51, of Douglas, was recently arrested after she allegedly stole a car, a gun, several other items that were later pawned, and used a Cash App connected to the victim’s bank account, with 206 transactions made without his knowledge. The victim was an elderly man. The incident...
DOUGLAS, GA
wtoc.com

Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend. Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lyons Police then called the Georgia...
LYONS, GA
WCTV

Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud

Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck

IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

City junk drop off resumes in new location

The City of Douglas and GFL Environmental continue to offer free residential Junk Drop-Off Days to help citizens rid properties of excess trash and large items. The next date will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the new location - 1011 Shirley Ave. (corner of Shirley Ave. and College Park Dr.) from 8:30am-11:45AM. Citizens must be in the drop off line prior to 11:30AM. Other drop-off dates for 2023 are as follows: February 4 & 18, March 4 & 18, April 1 & 15, May 6 & 20, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15, August 5 & 19, September 16, October 7 & 21, November 4 & 18, and December 2 & 16, 2023.
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy