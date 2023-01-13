Read full article on original website
Lucio Garcia
3d ago
that's what I call I love my job lm sure there's a lot of cops like that with the law what makes you think there 😇😇😇😇
Reply
2
oakanshield
3d ago
That's how I got my DUI 25 years ago. I was passed out at a red light in Canton, Ohio
Reply(1)
4
Related
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to probation
Last week, a convicted felon pleaded guilty to a possession of firearms charge following his arrest last year. Leroy Allen Welch was arrested in November 2022 after two men reported that he threatened them and then fired a gun near both of them. DouglasNow previously reported that officers were dispatched...
Valdosta Police Department probe death of 19-year-old man
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department determined that based off evidence at the scene, the incident was a homicide.
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.
WALB 10
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly man
Taechia Thompson, 51, of Douglas, was recently arrested after she allegedly stole a car, a gun, several other items that were later pawned, and used a Cash App connected to the victim’s bank account, with 206 transactions made without his knowledge. The victim was an elderly man. The incident...
wtoc.com
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lyons Police Department confirms a body was recovered from a wooded area over the weekend. Children were playing in the woods when they came across human remains. Police were called and arrived on scene around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lyons Police then called the Georgia...
WCTV
Multiple people shot in Valdosta Sunday night
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - At least three people were shot Sunday night before showing up at South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The first victim, a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his torso....
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
douglasnow.com
20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud
Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
wfxl.com
Albany resident helps motorcycle accident victim by tying her leg with a robe belt
Earlier this week Fox 31 News spoke with two people in Albany whose lives have changed from a motorcycle accident. After Samantha Hurst mentioning a young woman tying her leg with a robe belt to try to stop the bleeding. This woman, Imani Campbell-Johnson has reached out to Fox 31...
wgxa.tv
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
Red and Black
Day of remembrance for unsolved homicide victims to be held in support of ‘Coleman-Baker Act’
On Jan. 18, Eternal Vigilance Action will host a day of remembrance at the Georgia State Capitol for victims of unsolved homicides in Georgia, in support of the “Coleman-Baker Act” according to a press release. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in room 216 at the Georgia State Capitol.
douglasnow.com
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify teen wanted for stealing a vehicle
Albany police need help to identify a teen wanted for stealing a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
douglasnow.com
City junk drop off resumes in new location
The City of Douglas and GFL Environmental continue to offer free residential Junk Drop-Off Days to help citizens rid properties of excess trash and large items. The next date will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the new location - 1011 Shirley Ave. (corner of Shirley Ave. and College Park Dr.) from 8:30am-11:45AM. Citizens must be in the drop off line prior to 11:30AM. Other drop-off dates for 2023 are as follows: February 4 & 18, March 4 & 18, April 1 & 15, May 6 & 20, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15, August 5 & 19, September 16, October 7 & 21, November 4 & 18, and December 2 & 16, 2023.
Comments / 11