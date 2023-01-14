Marcus Lester Petersen peacefully passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by his sweetheart of 65 years DeLaine and his 6 loving children at his home in Logan, UT. Marcus was the youngest of 9 children of Algernon and Leah Petersen, born August 12, 1936 in Logan. Marcus was raised in Hyrum and spent his summers with his family at the Hardware Ranch. After finishing his education at South Cache High, he enlisted into the Navy and served on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War . Marcus took joy in providing for his family and worked 33 years as a firefighter at Thiokol and ran his Clock and Instrument Repair business to the day he passed. He had a passion and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many callings including multiple bishoprics and a mission to Russia with his wife. Marcus will be remembered for his strong convictions, love for his wife and family, patriotism, work ethics, traveling the world, gardening and farming, hunting and fishing, his keen ability to save and be thrifty, and lastly his profound love of the Savior. He is survived by his wife DeLaine, and his children; Blake Petersen, Shane (Tina) Petersen, Temple (Glen) Mortenson, Sterling (Tracy) Petersen, Audrey Hansen, and Jeannie (Phil) Guthrie, 27 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings and parents and many other loved ones. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan, UT from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, January 17th, at the Canyon Ridge Ward on 1380 Mountain Road, Logan, UT from 11:30-12:30 pm followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm. The interment will be in the Providence Cemetery. Those who would like to attend the services virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87657208389.

