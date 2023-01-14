Read full article on original website
Brunson, Larry Allen
Chances are that if you've ever went camping or hiking in Cache Valley, Larry Brunson has already been there first, surveying untraveled mountain areas and making new trails. And now, after a wonderful life dedicated to his family, he'll be able to return to those same mountains for more exploring. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother, Larry Allen Brunson (77) passed away on January 11, 2023 in Hyde Park, Utah after battling Alzheimer's. He was born November 2, 1945, in Logan, Utah to Max Ellot Senior and Alta Beth Wayman Brunson. Growing up alongside 6 siblings, Larry graduated from Logan High School and was part of their choral group, the Chauntairs. In addition to singing, he was talented at the guitar, playing bass in a local band called The Jaguars for many years. On December 16, 1968, he married Debbie Fluckiger Brunson and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Together, they had 5 children, all of whom he loved fiercely. He was a troop leader when his sons were in Boy Scouts, helping them with Eagle Scout service projects, and took everyone camping as often as he could. Serving 30 years with Cache County Roads as a GIS surveyor, his love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his first loves: his wife and his family. His famous Dutch oven cooking, Donald Duck impression, and times camping in the mountains are all fond memories held by everyone. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ellot Brunson Junior, and sister Julie Erekson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and his five children (and spouses)--Chris Michael Brunson (Dora), Randy Max Brunson (Lisa), Laura Ann Griffin (Justin), Danielle Brunson, and Jonathan Matthew Brunson (Jesslynn), as well as his siblings Peter (Annette), Bonnie (Alan James), Norene Snyder (Steve) and Jim (Faye), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to thank Autumn Care and Symbii Hospice for extending their kindness and care to Larry and us, as well as White Pine for their direction of funeral arrangements. There will be a public viewing on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a family viewing the next morning, January 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM followed by a graveside service. As we always say as a parting farewell in our family: Alfadoodle, Larry. We love you so much and we'll miss you dearly.
Hill, Murray
Hill Murray Hill 50 Hyrum, Utah passed away January 12, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Keller, Pauline (Bundy)
Keller Pauline Bundy Keller 81 Cub River, Idaho passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Cub River Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Rd. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Loney, Ann (Gustafson)
Loney Ann Gustafson Loney 61 Providence passed away January 11, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, January 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday, January 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at the funeral home. To view the complete obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com ..
USU men’s basketball: Big game for Aggies and Rebels
A month ago the Aggies and Rebels were enjoying being undefeated and among the last teams in the country with perfect records. Within two days of each other, Utah State and UNLV both tasted defeat for the first time. Fast forward a month and the two Mountain West Conference foes face each other after disappointing league losses. Each school has now suffered multiple setbacks.
BLHS wrestling
Bear Lake wrestlers hosted Cokeville in a dual meet at home on Jan. 11. The final score had Bear Lake ahead 48-20, including five forfeited matches due to Cokeville’s not fielding a full squad. Bear Lake scored 21 points in contested bouts, including an opening match in which Matix...
