With 17 points from Kane and 16 from Silva, Bret Harte beats Summerville by 55

KTVU FOX 2
California storms: National Guard joins search for missing boy swept away in flood
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Guard has joined the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Kyle was swept away Monday by floodwaters on the state’s central coast. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it became stranded in floodwaters near Paso Robles. Bystanders were able to pull...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California reservoir update, January 16, 2023
Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SIERRA TRAVEL HEAVILY IMPACTED BY SNOW
CALIFORNIA NYACK SHELL STATION SLIPPERY ROADS SIERRA SNOW. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service Did
SEASONAL RAINFALL SO FAR VS NORMAL FOR THE 2022-2023 STORM SEASON - Discussion: Downtown Los Angeles is the location at which we find out how Southern California does on an average sense for below, normal, or above normal rainfall. Two years ago for the 2021-2022 season I went 7-14 inches with a median of 10-12" and we ended up just shy of 11".
Folsom Lake Water Levels Are Bucking California Drought Trend—Here's Why
"The Folsom dam has been doing really well, to the point where we've had to make... flood control releases," the U.S Bureau for Reclamation told Newsweek.
Governor Newsom reverses parole for former pro-skater Mark 'Gator' Rogowski
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the parole of 1980's skateboarding icon Mark "Gator" Rogowski, making it the second time that the Governor has overturned the state parole board's decision to release him. Rogowski, once viewed as a superstar in the then-burgeoning skate scene having starred in...
Were you impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns
(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been […]
ketk.com
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
KTLA.com
Storms starting to fill California’s drought-parched reservoirs
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise. On Sunday, the National Weather Service shared an infographic from the Department of Water Resources, which laid out just how much California’s reservoirs have filled after weeks of heavy rain.
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
goldrushcam.com
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: State laws hamper flood flow storage but one San Joaquin Valley water district cut through the red tape. Can others follow?
It seems like such a no-brainer: Grab the floodwater inundating California right now and shove it into our dried up aquifers for later use. But water plus California never equals simple.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SFist
California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies
After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
