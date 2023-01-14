Read full article on original website
Petersen, Marcus Lester
Marcus Lester Petersen peacefully passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by his sweetheart of 65 years DeLaine and his 6 loving children at his home in Logan, UT. Marcus was the youngest of 9 children of Algernon and Leah Petersen, born August 12, 1936 in Logan. Marcus was raised in Hyrum and spent his summers with his family at the Hardware Ranch. After finishing his education at South Cache High, he enlisted into the Navy and served on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War . Marcus took joy in providing for his family and worked 33 years as a firefighter at Thiokol and ran his Clock and Instrument Repair business to the day he passed. He had a passion and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many callings including multiple bishoprics and a mission to Russia with his wife. Marcus will be remembered for his strong convictions, love for his wife and family, patriotism, work ethics, traveling the world, gardening and farming, hunting and fishing, his keen ability to save and be thrifty, and lastly his profound love of the Savior. He is survived by his wife DeLaine, and his children; Blake Petersen, Shane (Tina) Petersen, Temple (Glen) Mortenson, Sterling (Tracy) Petersen, Audrey Hansen, and Jeannie (Phil) Guthrie, 27 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings and parents and many other loved ones. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan, UT from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, January 17th, at the Canyon Ridge Ward on 1380 Mountain Road, Logan, UT from 11:30-12:30 pm followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm. The interment will be in the Providence Cemetery. Those who would like to attend the services virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87657208389.
Brunson, Larry Allen
Chances are that if you've ever went camping or hiking in Cache Valley, Larry Brunson has already been there first, surveying untraveled mountain areas and making new trails. And now, after a wonderful life dedicated to his family, he'll be able to return to those same mountains for more exploring. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother, Larry Allen Brunson (77) passed away on January 11, 2023 in Hyde Park, Utah after battling Alzheimer's. He was born November 2, 1945, in Logan, Utah to Max Ellot Senior and Alta Beth Wayman Brunson. Growing up alongside 6 siblings, Larry graduated from Logan High School and was part of their choral group, the Chauntairs. In addition to singing, he was talented at the guitar, playing bass in a local band called The Jaguars for many years. On December 16, 1968, he married Debbie Fluckiger Brunson and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Together, they had 5 children, all of whom he loved fiercely. He was a troop leader when his sons were in Boy Scouts, helping them with Eagle Scout service projects, and took everyone camping as often as he could. Serving 30 years with Cache County Roads as a GIS surveyor, his love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his first loves: his wife and his family. His famous Dutch oven cooking, Donald Duck impression, and times camping in the mountains are all fond memories held by everyone. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ellot Brunson Junior, and sister Julie Erekson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and his five children (and spouses)--Chris Michael Brunson (Dora), Randy Max Brunson (Lisa), Laura Ann Griffin (Justin), Danielle Brunson, and Jonathan Matthew Brunson (Jesslynn), as well as his siblings Peter (Annette), Bonnie (Alan James), Norene Snyder (Steve) and Jim (Faye), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to thank Autumn Care and Symbii Hospice for extending their kindness and care to Larry and us, as well as White Pine for their direction of funeral arrangements. There will be a public viewing on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a family viewing the next morning, January 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM followed by a graveside service. As we always say as a parting farewell in our family: Alfadoodle, Larry. We love you so much and we'll miss you dearly.
Keller, Pauline (Bundy)
Keller Pauline Bundy Keller 81 Cub River, Idaho passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Cub River Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Rd. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
USU men’s basketball: Big game for Aggies and Rebels
A month ago the Aggies and Rebels were enjoying being undefeated and among the last teams in the country with perfect records. Within two days of each other, Utah State and UNLV both tasted defeat for the first time. Fast forward a month and the two Mountain West Conference foes face each other after disappointing league losses. Each school has now suffered multiple setbacks.
BLHS wrestling
Bear Lake wrestlers hosted Cokeville in a dual meet at home on Jan. 11. The final score had Bear Lake ahead 48-20, including five forfeited matches due to Cokeville’s not fielding a full squad. Bear Lake scored 21 points in contested bouts, including an opening match in which Matix...
