Read full article on original website
Related
Mohave Daily News
MHS boys collect another region win, girls lose
KINGMAN — The Mohave High School boys varsity basketball team beat Lee Williams High 63-56 Thursday night. This was the Thunderbirds' second 4A Grand Canyon region victory in a row after beating Mingus Union High School the night prior. This is the first time that Mohave has collected multiple...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC to unveil new Fitness Court Jan. 20
BULLHEAD CITY – Friday January 20, the City of Bullhead City will unveil its newest quality of life addition at Rotary Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.
riverscenemagazine.com
Havasu Balloon Festival Set For This Weekend
The wait is almost over. The Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair is set to begin Thursday at noon and to run through Sunday at 3 p.m., at Lake Havasu Windsor 4, Lake Havasu State Park. There are some things Festival goers should know before they arrive to ensure a pleasurable...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals, experts competed in Slab-O-Rama
The smell of barbeque permeated Community Park last weekend in Bullhead City where locals and regionally competing experts tried to outcook one another in the Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge. It’s a qualifier to advance to the national finals in Kansas City. Photo by Dave Hawkins. The Rotary Club fundraiser features...
Mohave Daily News
City-wide maintenance and capital improvement projects this week
BULLHEAD CITY — City of Bullhead City staff and contractors will be working on the following projects this week:. • City Public Works Crews and volunteer contractors will finalize work at North Veterans Memorial around the howitzer. The anticipated opening for the memorial is in February. • Contractors continue...
Mohave Daily News
Celebration arrives at Community Park
BULLHEAD CITY — The Celebration left the water for the final time Friday, ending a 25-year reign as the queen of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and embarking on a new life as a part of Bullhead Community Park. The venerable vessel, the former flagship of...
Mohave Daily News
This week at the Senior Campus
BULLHEAD CITY — Learn to sew a tote bag, make your own jewelry or check on your health at a mini-clinic this week at the Bullhead City Senior Campus. • The following games will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: pinochle (Monday and Friday), poker (Monday, Tuesday and Friday), Hand & Foot (Tuesday) and Mexican train (Monday and Friday).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Monster trucks bring celebs to Mohave Valley Raceway
MOHAVE VALLEY – For the first time ever, Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 E. Laguna Rd., will host international celebrities, including the longest running female driver, Dawn Creten (driving Scarlet Bandit), and her husband, Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter), as well as Rob Poutre (Jekyll & Hyde), Austin Minton and Michael Brister (Hot Tamale) on Sat., Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Maybe you haven’t heard of them; maybe you should.
fox10phoenix.com
Dozens of 'emaciated' dogs found in 2 Mohave County homes, woman arrested
DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. - A Mohave County woman was arrested after deputies discovered a total of 43 dogs in homes covered in feces and urine earlier this week. Deputies had been investigating animal hoarding complaints at two homes in the Dolan Springs area. Some of the animals had been reportedly running astray and attacking nearby livestock, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 15 News
43 dogs recovered from two residences in Mohave County, woman arrested
A woman was arrested Wednesday when several dogs were recovered from two separate residences in Mohave County after an ongoing investigation of animal hoarding. A search warrant was conducted on two properties in Dolan Springs after 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel failed to comply or appear in court for several citations, according to officials.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail
KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
Comments / 0