MOHAVE VALLEY – For the first time ever, Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 E. Laguna Rd., will host international celebrities, including the longest running female driver, Dawn Creten (driving Scarlet Bandit), and her husband, Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter), as well as Rob Poutre (Jekyll & Hyde), Austin Minton and Michael Brister (Hot Tamale) on Sat., Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Maybe you haven’t heard of them; maybe you should.

MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO