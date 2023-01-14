ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine

WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Individuals Involved in Milwaukee Police Chase Caught in Wood County

On January 6th, the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Sheriff’s Department Helps Arrest Milwaukee Suspect Who Fired at Law Enforcement

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 6, 2023 the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing

TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Man Pleads Guilty To False Statements To Federal Agencies Regarding Non-Citizen Workers

RUSK COUNTY — A Bruce, Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States. Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. The guilty plea is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division

After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs offers sleigh rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy