WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
spectrumnews1.com
Vascular surgeon from Wisconsin improving surgery, saving lives in Palestine
WAUSAU, Wis. — A vascular surgeon from Wisconsin is helping to improve the surgery procedure in Palestine. Dr. Mark Asplund from Wausau is on a week-long mission in the Gaza Strip and West Bank as a part of The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The organization is one of the leading humanitarian relief groups in the Middle East providing free medical care to local children.
drydenwire.com
Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Barron County Snowmobile Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- An Eau Claire man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash in Barron County, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile...
onfocus.news
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
cwbradio.com
Individuals Involved in Milwaukee Police Chase Caught in Wood County
On January 6th, the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
WEAU-TV 13
‘Trans Closet’ offers trans community in the Chippewa Valley a chance to dress authentically
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Transforming the Valley held it’s ‘Trans Closet’ event over the weekend, it is to help those who are looking to make the transition with a start to their wardrobe. Brit Bushman with the organization knows from personal experience how difficult it can...
2 children among injured in Merrill area crash
Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
spmetrowire.com
Chief: Emergency responders, victims were all ‘heroes’ in aftermath of stabbing
The Stevens Point police chief is hailing both the victims and emergency responders from a December knife attack as "heroes."
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.
WSAW
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
TRIPOLI, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Tripoli BP in Lincoln County. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. The property is located on Highway 8 in the town of Somo. It’s also about 20 minutes east of Prentice.
onfocus.news
Wood County Sheriff’s Department Helps Arrest Milwaukee Suspect Who Fired at Law Enforcement
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 6, 2023 the Milwaukee Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle. During that vehicle pursuit suspects began shooting at officers who were involved in the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated by the Milwaukee Police Department and they started an investigation into identifying the shooters.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
wiproud.com
Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Man Pleads Guilty To False Statements To Federal Agencies Regarding Non-Citizen Workers
RUSK COUNTY — A Bruce, Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to making false material statements to the U.S. Department of Labor and to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the United States. Alfredo Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. The guilty plea is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
thecitypages.com
Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division
After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
WSAW
Willow Springs offers sleigh rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willows Springs Garden is offering its annual sleigh rides once again. New and old sleigh riders are taking advantage of that snowy weather. Beth Barlet, a Willow Springs Gardens employee says sleigh rides aren’t just for kids. “There’s a lot of older folks that have...
