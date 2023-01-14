Read full article on original website
V Den
1d ago
Never! It was horrendous gridlock traffic yesterday! The constant promotion of this area has absolutely ruined it. Far too many have moved in and destroyed it.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
thesmokies.com
16 best Gatlinburg webcams: Live views of the Smokies
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Are you missing the Smoky Mountains and need to see live views of Gatlinburg with a...
familytravelgo.com
Anakeesta Everything you need to know about Gatlinburgs Mountaintop Amusement Park
Our family visited Anakeesta on New Years Eve December 31st 2022. This article contains information about Anakeesta and tips from our experiences. Anakeesta isn’t your typical amusement park. It’s a unique mountaintop attraction filled with all kinds of fun. They have something for everyone. Anakeesta means place of...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
The Daily South
We Found The Perfect 'Traincation' In Eastern Tennessee
Smoky Mountain Station in Pigeon Forge offers the ultimate getaway for train fanatics of any age—and there’s no ticket required. You may have traveled across the country on Amtrak, enjoyed a meal or a tour on a dinner train, or even stayed at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. But you’ve never had a locomotive experience like this one.
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Knoxville bakery adjusts as egg prices remain high
Egg prices have risen affecting consumers and businesses. The average price for a dozen eggs surpassed $3 for only the second time ever.
Report: Knoxville among cities with worst life expectancy
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Brian Vaughan's fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple when to use it, the funds were depleted.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WBIR
Campground 'wiped out' after storms on Thursday
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
Lenoir City coffee shop looking forward to helping more people with developmental differences
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — People relying on caffeine to get through the day can attest that a cup of coffee can change everything. That's especially true at Riverside Coffee Shop in Lenoir City. Offering more than delicious lattes and mouthwatering pastries, the nonprofit is a safe place for people...
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
$640,000 lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.
The Enormous Entree At Dolly Parton's One-Of-A-Kind Rodeo Restaurant
What some people may not know is that beloved famous singer Dolly Parton herself actually has a unique dinner show experience that's located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri, and it's called Dolly Parton's Stampede. Similar to the Medieval Times dinner show, Parton's Stampede puts a southern twist on the attraction. Parton's Stampede was originally called Dixie Stampede before she decided to simplify the name in 2018, according to a press release from World Choice Investments LLC who operates the dinner show.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4